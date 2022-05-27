×
Create
Notifications

Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

Cerezo Osaka beat Gamba in the Osaka derby last weekend.
Cerezo Osaka beat Gamba in the Osaka derby last weekend.
Amritangshu Bandyopadhyay
Amritangshu Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 27, 2022 12:45 PM IST
Preview

Sagan Tosu will host Gamba Osaka in the J1 League on Sunday. The hosts are coming off a thrilling 4-4 draw against Kashima Antlers on Thursday. Interestingly, it was their ninth stalemate this season in 15 outings so far.

The visitors, meanwhile, are struggling in the bottom half of the division. Gamba are coming off a 3-1 defeat to Cerezo Osaka last weekend. Their most recent game against Sanfreece in midweek got postponed.

片野坂監督「セレッソ戦でできなかった切り替え、球際の意識で負けないように準備しないといけない。走り合いになると思うので、そういう相手に対して自分たちも走り負けずに、予測も含めて粘り強く攻撃で上回れるようにしたい。」#ガンバ大阪 #GAMBAOSAKA https://t.co/9Q1HTi0gBy

Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 44 occasions across competitions, with Osaka winning half of those games. In their most recent meeting, Gamba picked up a narrow 1-0 win in October last year.

Sagan Tosu form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-W.

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L.

5/25（水）明治安田生命J1 第15節 広島戦 試合開催中止のお知らせ #ガンバ大阪 #GAMBAOSAKA gamba-osaka.net/news/index/no/…

Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Sagan Tosu

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts. Yosuke Yuzawa has not featured for the club this season and is the only doubt for this game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Yosuke Yuzawa.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Gamba Osaka

Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi and Shu Kurata continue to be the three absentees for the visitors due to injuries.

Injured: Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shu Kurata.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XIs

Sagan Tosu (3-5-2): Il-Kyu Park (GK); Wataru Harada, Masaya Tashiro, Joan Oumari; Kei Koizumi, Yoshihiro Nakano, Diego Jara Rodrigues, Nanasei Lino, Akito Fukuta; Yuto Iwasaki, Yuki Horigome.

Gamba Osaka (3-5-2): Jun Ichimori (GK); Kyung-won Kwon, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura; Keisuke Kurokawa, Hiroki Fujiharu, Dawhan, Wellington Silva, Ko Yanagisawa; Leandro Pereira, Hiroto Yamami.

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

The fixture undoubtedly favours the visiting team, who boast a strong record in this tie. Nevertheless, their recent form is a reason for concern following yet another defeat in the Osaka derby last weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gamba also boast a stronger lineup despite their injuries and will certainly look to get back to winning ways on Sunday. Meanwhile, Sagan will hope to continue their decent recent form that has seen them rise to the upper echelons of the J1 League. However, with Gamba visiting them this weekend, they could have a tough challenge to negotiate.

A victory for Gamba Osaka is on the cards.

Prediction: Sagan Tosu 1-3 Gamba Osaka.

Edited by Bhargav
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी