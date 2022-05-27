Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

Sagan Tosu will host Gamba Osaka in the J1 League on Sunday. The hosts are coming off a thrilling 4-4 draw against Kashima Antlers on Thursday. Interestingly, it was their ninth stalemate this season in 15 outings so far.

The visitors, meanwhile, are struggling in the bottom half of the division. Gamba are coming off a 3-1 defeat to Cerezo Osaka last weekend. Their most recent game against Sanfreece in midweek got postponed.

Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 44 occasions across competitions, with Osaka winning half of those games. In their most recent meeting, Gamba picked up a narrow 1-0 win in October last year.

Sagan Tosu form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-W.

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L.

Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Sagan Tosu

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts. Yosuke Yuzawa has not featured for the club this season and is the only doubt for this game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Yosuke Yuzawa.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Gamba Osaka

Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi and Shu Kurata continue to be the three absentees for the visitors due to injuries.

Injured: Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shu Kurata.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XIs

Sagan Tosu (3-5-2): Il-Kyu Park (GK); Wataru Harada, Masaya Tashiro, Joan Oumari; Kei Koizumi, Yoshihiro Nakano, Diego Jara Rodrigues, Nanasei Lino, Akito Fukuta; Yuto Iwasaki, Yuki Horigome.

Gamba Osaka (3-5-2): Jun Ichimori (GK); Kyung-won Kwon, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura; Keisuke Kurokawa, Hiroki Fujiharu, Dawhan, Wellington Silva, Ko Yanagisawa; Leandro Pereira, Hiroto Yamami.

Sagan Tosu vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

The fixture undoubtedly favours the visiting team, who boast a strong record in this tie. Nevertheless, their recent form is a reason for concern following yet another defeat in the Osaka derby last weekend.

Gamba also boast a stronger lineup despite their injuries and will certainly look to get back to winning ways on Sunday. Meanwhile, Sagan will hope to continue their decent recent form that has seen them rise to the upper echelons of the J1 League. However, with Gamba visiting them this weekend, they could have a tough challenge to negotiate.

A victory for Gamba Osaka is on the cards.

Prediction: Sagan Tosu 1-3 Gamba Osaka.

