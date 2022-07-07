Create
Sagan Tosu vs Kashiwa Reysol prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Sagan Tosu will be eying a much-needed victory against Kashiwa Reysol this weekend.
Amritangshu Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
Modified Jul 07, 2022 12:03 PM IST

Sagan Tosu will host Kashiwa Reysol in an important J1 League clash on Sunday.

Sagan Tosu's midweek clash against Kawasaki Frontale was postponed, which meant they failed to pick up any valuable points ahead of the weekend's fixture.

The visitors, however, managed to snap their two-match losing streak with a win against Nagoya. Subsequently, they sit a point above Sagan Tosu ahead of this Sunday's clash.

◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣◥ #佐賀県 presents『サガン鳥栖グループチケット』 抽選販売‼️🎫◣＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢カテゴリー3の席が5名で8,000円と破格のチケット👀グループやファミリー5人で #サガン鳥栖 を楽しく応援📣⚽️🔗sagan-tosu.net/news/p/6384/ https://t.co/mZyjcFwySj

Sagan Tosu vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-to-Head

Sagan Tosu have an excellent record against Kashiwa Reysol, winning 16 of 29 games, with the latter winning 11 and two games ending in draws.

The last time they met each other, it was Sagan Tosu who took home all three points in a 3-1 victory.

Sagan Tosu Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-D.

Kashiwa Reysol Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W.

👑本日の神戸戦のトラッキングデータランキングトップの走行距離を記録したのは #岩崎悠人#サガン鳥栖 #sagantosu #道 #DreamRoad#Jリーグ #Jleague https://t.co/w2wIjDL9uA

Sagan Tosu vs Kashiwa Reysol Team News

Sagan Tosu

Masaya Tashiro is yet to serve his suspension and will not be available for selection. Otherwise, Sagan have a fully fit squad at their disposal against Kashiwa.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Masaya Tashiro.

Unavailable: None.

Kashiwa Reysol

Kazuya Yamamura (ankle), Daiya Tono (foot) and Yun Yamane (hip) will all be out of this fixture for the visitors with their respective injuries.

Injured: Kazuya Yamamura, Daiya Tono, Yun Yamane

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sagan Tosu vs Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XIs

Sagan Tosu (3-4-2-1): Il-Kyu Park; Diego, Shinya Nakano, Seok-Ho Hwang; Yuto Iwasaki, Kei Koizumi, Akito Fukuta, Wataru Harada; Yuji Ono, Yuki Horigome; Taisei Miyashiro.

Kashiwa Reysol (3-4-2-1): Masato Sasaki; Yuji Takahashi, Takumi Kamijima, Taiyo Koga; Takuma Ominami, Takuto Kato, Keiya Shiihashi, Sachiro Toshima, Hiromu Mitsumaru; Matheus Savio, Tomoya Koyamatsu.

Sagan Tosu vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction

Sagan Tosu will definitely walk in as the favorities given their history in the fixture.

Nonetheless, the visitors will be greatly relieved after their win over Nagoya in midweek, which not only snapped their losing streak but also allowed them to catapult Sagan to sixth in the table. They will be looking to build on that win and once again put themselves in contention for a place in Asia's premier competition next year.

The hosts will be eying a much-needed win after their midweek fixture was postponed and will be confident of taking all three points.

We expect Sagan Tosu to clinch the victory.

Prediction: Sagan Tosu 3-1 Kashiwa Reysol

Edited by Peter P

