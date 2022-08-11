Sagan Tosu vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022-23

Sagan Tosu will take on Nagoya Grampus in the J1 League on Sunday as both teams look to pick up all three points.

Sagan are on a three-match unbeaten run and sit pretty in the top half of the standings. They're coming off a 2-0 win over Jubilo Iwata. Nagoya, meanwhile, are just two places and three points behind Tosu. They're coming off a 3-0 defeat to Urawa Red Diamonds in the second leg of the J League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Sagan Tosu vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

The two teams have collided on 17 previous occasions, with each team winning six times, while five games were drawn.

Both teams have just one win in their last five games across competitions.

Sagan Tosu form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-L.

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-L.

Sagan Tosu vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Sagan Tosu

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of this game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Nagoya Grampus

The visitors also have no injury concerns or suspensions.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sagan Tosu vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XIs

Sagan Tosu (3-4-2-1): Il-kyu Park; Diego, Shinya Nakano, Seok-ho Hwang; Yuto Iwasaki, Kei Koizumi, Akito Fukuta, Wataru Harada; Yuji Ono, Yuki Horigome; Taisei Miyashiro.

Nagoya Grampus (3-4-2-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yuichi Maruyama, Haruya Fujii, Shinnosuke Nakatani; Yuki Soma, Leo Silva, Sho Inagaki, Ryoya Morishita; Keiya Sento, Mateus; Kensuke Nagai.

Sagan Tosu vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Both teams will looking to finish as high as possible as the J1 League season heads into its final third.

Sagan and Nagoya have endured relatively mixed campaigns so far, but that can change if they string together a few wins. Sagan are unbeaten in their last three domestic games and will look to build on that.

The visitors, meanwhile, will have to put their focus back on their domestic campaign following their exit from the cup competition. They'll have to draw motivation from their last domestic game against Urawa, which they won 3-0 last weekend.

This game is too close to call, so a draw is likely on the cards.

Prediction: Sagan Tosu 2-2 Nagoya Grampus.

