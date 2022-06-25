Sagan Tosu vs Tokyo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Sagan Tosu host Tokyo at the Ekimae Real Estate Stadium in the J1 League on Sunday, with both sides having had similar seasons so far.

Sagan Tosu are currently 8th in the league, one point behind their opponents. Kenta Kawai's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Tokyo on Sunday.

Tokyo are currently 7th in the league, eight points off the top 3. Albert Puig's side have faltered of late, having lost their last two games on the trot. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Sagan Tosu on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game in order to climb up the table and that should make for an exciting contest.

Sagan Tosu vs Tokyo Head-to-Head

Sagan Tosu have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won all of their previous five meetings against Tokyo.

Sagan Tosu came away as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Yuki Horigome's goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Sagan Tosu Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Tokyo Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

Sagan Tosu vs Tokyo Team News

Sagan Tosu

Masaya Tashiro will miss the game due to suspension. Apart from that, Sagan Tosu have no new injury worries following their 3-2 win against Roasso Kumamoto last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Masaya Tashiro

Tokyo

Tokyo came away unscathed from their 3-2 loss against V-Varen Nagasaki last time out. Akihiro Hayashi is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Akihiro Hayashi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sagan Tosu vs Tokyo Predicted XI

Sagan Tosu Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Il-kyu Park; Diego, Shinya Nakano, Seok-ho Hwang; Yuto Iwasaki, Kei Koizumi, Akito Fukuta, Wataru Harada; Yuji Ono, Yuki Horigome; Taisei Miyashiro

Tokyo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jakub Slowik; Ryoya Ogawa, Masato Morishige, Yasuki Kimoto, Hotaka Nakamura; Takuya Aoki; Shuto Abe, Ryoma Watanabe; Adailton, Kensuke Nagai, Diego Oliveira

Sagan Tosu vs Tokyo Prediction

Despite both teams having similar seasons so far, Sagan Tosu have been in better form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with Sagan Tosu coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Sagan Tosu 2-1 Tokyo

