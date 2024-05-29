Sagan Tosu vs Tokyo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2024

Sagan Tosu welcomes FC Tokyo to the Ekimae Real Estate Stadium for a J1 League matchday 17 fixture on Friday. The game is coming a week after both sides faced one another in the YBC Levain Cup.

Masato Morishige put Tokyo ahead in the 56th minute while Marcelo Ryan drew the game level in injury time. Both sides could not be separated in extra time, prompting penalties where Tokyo progressed with a 5-4 victory in the shootout.

Peter Cklamovski's side will turn their attention back to the league, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Yokohama Marinos. Sagan Tosu fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Nagoya Grampus.

The loss left them in 17th spot in the table, having garnered 14 points from 15 games. Tokyo are ninth with 23 points to their name.

Sagan Tosu vs Tokyo Head-to-Head

Tokyo have 20 wins from the last 41 head-to-head games. Sagan Tosu were victorious on 14 occasions while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Sagan Tosu form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Tokyo form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-D

Sagan Tosu vs Tokyo Team News

Sagan Tosu

Fuchi Honda and Yoshiki Narahara are unavailable due to injuries. Wataru Harada and Tae-hyeon Kim are suspended.

Injuries: Fuchi Honda, Yoshiki Narahara

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Wataru Harada, Tae-hyeon Kim

Tokyo

Renta Higashi, Tsubasa Terayama, Hotaka Nakamura and Keita Yamashita have been ruled out with injuries. Riki Harakawa is suspended.

Injuries: Renta Higashi, Tsubasa Terayama, Hotaka Nakamura, Keita Yamashita

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Riki Harakawa

Sagan Tosu vs Tokyo Predicted XI

Sagan Tosu Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Il-gyu Park (GK); Yoichi Naganuma, Kosuke Yamazaki, Seiji Kimura, Katsunori Ueebisu; Kohei Tezuka, So Kawahara; Ayumu Yokohama, Taichi Kikuchi, Cayman Togashi; Marcelo Ryan

Tokyo Predicted XI (4-2-1-3): Taishi Nozawa (GK); Kashif Bangnagande, Henrique Trevisan, Yasuki Kimoto, Yuto Nagatomo; Kei Koizumi, Takahiro Ko; Kuruyu Matsuki; Kota Tawaratsumida, Ryotaro Araki, Soma Anzai

Sagan Tosu vs Tokyo Prediction

Sagan Tosu sit just outside the relegation zone on goal difference. Kenta Kawai's side will be looking to get their pound of flesh following their elimination from the YBC Levain Cup by Tokyo.

Friday's visitors are winless in their last five games across competitions in regulation time. They have won just one of the last 10 head-to-head games (eight losses).

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sagan Tosu 1-1 Tokyo