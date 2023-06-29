Sagan Tosu vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1, 2023 

Sagan Tosu host Urawa Red Diamonds at the Ekimae Real Estate Stadium on Saturday (July 1) in the J1 League.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but have significantly improved their performances in recent weeks. Sagan thrashed Shonan Bellmare 6-0 in their last game, with four players getting on the scoresheet, including team captain Yuji Ono who scored a hat-trick. Sagan sit mid-table in eighth place with 26 points.

Urawa, meanwhile, are also playing well and will fancy themselves as title contenders as they head into the second half of the season. They beat Shonan Bellmare 4-1 last time out in the league and could well have doubled that tally after a dominant display.

Sagan Tosu vs Urawa Red Diamonds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 25th meeting between the two teams, with Sagan trailing 9-8.

The two sides have alternated wins in their last six meetings, with Sagan winning the last clash 2-0.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Only three of the Reds' nine league wins have come on the road.

Sagan have conceded 21 league goals, the second-highest tally in the top half of the standings.

Sagan Tosu vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction

Sagan's latest result snapped their run of back-to-back winless outings. They have, however, won just two of their last seven home games.

Urawa are on a brilliant 11-game unbeaten streak, winning six. They're undefeated in 11 away games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Sagan 0-1 Urawa Red

Sagan Tosu vs Urawa Red Diamonds Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Urawa

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in two of their last six matchups.)

