Saint-Etienne vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Saint-Etienne will host Angers at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get a result to end their winless run and avoid dropping to the bottom of the league table by the end of the matchday.

Saint-Etienne were on the receiving end of a 5-1 thrashing from Olympique Marseille last weekend, marking their fourth loss of the year and extending their winless run to six games. The hosts have now lost 14 of their 22 league games and are merely three points above last-placed Montpellier.

Angers are five places and eight points above Saturday's hosts and are in much better form, having won six of their nine competitive games since the start of the year. The visitors picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Stade Reims in their last league game thanks to a brilliant free-kick from Farid El Melali and will look to get a result to potentially move into the top half of the table in the coming weeks.

Saint-Etienne vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 65th meeting between these two sides. Saint-Etienne have won 29 of their previous meetings, 21 have ended in draws while Angers have won the remaining 19.

The two teams are evenly matched in their 10 most recent meetings with both sides recording four wins and two draws.

The hosts have scored nine goals in the last five editions of this fixture but have also conceded eight across those games.

Le SCO have failed to get on the scoresheet in three of their last five matches in this fixture.

Sainté have the second-worst offensive and defensive records in the league with only 20 goals scored and 50 conceded in 22 games played.

Only the bottom three teams in the French top division have scored fewer goals than Angers’ 23.

Saint-Etienne vs Angers Prediction

Both teams are closely matched going into the weekend and Sainté will need to be at their best to pick up a win. They will, however, need to be much more solid defensively to avoid defeat.

Le SCO should be able to force a draw against a side in much worse form and will be boosted by their decent away form in the league.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-1 Angers

Saint-Etienne vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors’ last six games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the hosts' last seven games)

