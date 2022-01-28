Bergerac vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

Saint-Etienne travel to Bergerac for their Round of 16 fixture of the Coupe de France on Sunday. The hosts are one of only two fourth-tier teams still remaining in the competition, alongside Versailles.

Saint-Etienne returned to winning ways in their previous league outing as they overcame Angers SCO 1-0 in their midweek Ligue 1 fixture. As it was just their third win of the campaign, they remain in 20th place in the league standings. They knocked out fourth-tier side Jura Sud Foot in the Round of 32 fixture of the competition.

Bergerac played a goalless draw against Yzeure in their previous league outing but remain at the top of the Group D standings in the Championnat National 2. They overcame third division side Créteil in the previous round on penalties to secure a date against Les Verts.

Bergerac vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides across all competitions.

Saint-Etienne form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Bergerac form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Bergerac vs Saint-EtienneTeam News

Bergerac

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne

Romain Hamouma continues to be sidelined with a thigh injury. Harold Moukoudi, Wahbi Khazri and Yvan Neyou are still at AFCON.

Miguel Trauco has been called up by Peru for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and is the fourth player who will be unavailable on account of international duty.

Mahdi Camara will miss the game on account of accumulation of yellow cards in Ligue 1.

Injured: Romain Hamouma

Doubtful: None

Unavailable (International duty): Harold Moukoudi, Yvan Neyou, Wahbi Khazri, Miguel Trauco

Suspended: Mahdi Camara

Bergerac vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Bergerac Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pierre Laborde-Turon (GK); Freddy Colombo, Pierre Lucien, Yoann Wachter, Antoine Pierre Denis Letiévant; Lucas Dumai, Damien Fachan, Florian Héguiabéhéré, Samir Bakir; Axel Tressens, Romain Escarpit

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (5-4-1): Paul Bernardoni (GK); Yvann Macon, Mickael Nade, Abdoulaye Bakayoko, Timothee Kolodziejczak, El Hadji Dieye; Sada Thioub, Denis Bouanga, Zaydou Youssouf, Adil Aouchiche; Arnaud Nordin

Bergerac vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

The hosts have made it to the Round of 16 fixtures with their last two games in the competition on penalties, failing to score in regular time. They have been solid defensively and have kept a clean sheet in their last seven games.

Saint-Etienne recorded their first win since November in Ligue 1 on Wednesday and should be looking to continue the momentum against their western rivals.

Prediction: Bergerac 1-2 Saint-Etienne.

Edited by Manas Mitul