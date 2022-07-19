Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July | Club Friendlies 2022

In preparation for their upcoming French football campaign, Saint-Etienne face Bordeaux at the Stade Louis Darragon on Wednesday in a friendly clash.

Saint-Etienne endured a disastrous campaign last season, ultimately suffering relegation for the first time in almost two decades. They kicked off their Ligue 1 campaign with a 12-game winless streak and went through three different managers en route to an 18th-place league finish. That saw them face AJ Auxerre in the relegation playoffs where they lost on penalties.

The Greens are undergoing a restructuring after they were attacked by enraged fans in the aftermath of their loss to AJ Auxerre. They will be desperate to make an immediate return to Ligue 1 in a bid to repair their relationship with the club's supporters.

Bordeaux suffered an even worse campaign than their midweek opponents, finishing rock-bottom in the French top-flight last season.

They ended the season with just 31 points from 38 league games and were relegated to Ligue 2 before the National Directorate of Management Control sent them further down the pecking order to the Championnat National due to financial issues.

The midweek game will mark the third preseason outing for Girondins, who have faced Rodez AF and US Orleans in the last two weeks.

Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux. The Greens have won 18 of those games while their opponents have won 13 times.

There have been 15 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

Saint-Etienne have lost just one of their last eight games in this fixture.

Bordeaux picked up the third-fewest points on foreign grounds in Ligue 1 last season with only their midweek opponents and Lorient picking up fewer.

The Girondins' concession tally of 91 last season was the highest in the top three tiers of French football.

Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux Prediction

Saint-Etienne closed out the previous season with an eight-game winless run, losing five times and drawing the other three. However, they are unbeaten in their three preseason outings so far and will be looking to keep that momentum going this week as they gear up for the upcoming campaign.

Bordeaux picked up a 4-2 win over Stade Brestois in their final league game of the season to end a six-game winless run in the competition. They have struggled to perform in this fixture of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 2-1 Bordeaux

Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Saint-Etienne

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last six matchups)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the last 11 games between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

