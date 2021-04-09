Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21 

Saint-Etienne will welcome Bordeaux to the Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Sunday for a matchday 32 fixture in Ligue 1.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 2-0 victory away to Nimes. Goals from Wahbi Khazri and Denis Bouanga helped the visitors pick up all three points.

Bordeaux were on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat at home to Strasbourg. An action-packed first half saw the visitors race into a three-goal lead at the half-hour mark before Bordeaux scored two goals of their own before halftime.

The two sides are only separated on the table by goal difference, having each accrued 36 points. The hosts are in 15th spot, while Bordeaux are just above them in 14th.

Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

This will be the 44th meeting between the sides. Bordeaux have the slightly better record with 17 wins and 14 draws, while Saint-Etienne have 12 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came on 16 December 2020. Goals in each half from Arnaud Nordin and Yvan Neyou Noupa gave Saint-Etienne a 2-1 away win.

Bordeaux have been in poor form of late, with just one win registered in their last 10 league games. Saint-Etienne have two wins from their last five matches.

Saint-Etienne form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Advertisement

Bordeaux form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux Team News

Saint-Etienne

The visitors have four players sidelined through injury. Ryad Boudebouz (ankle), Stefan Bajic (ankle), Alpha Sissoko (knee) and Yvann Macon (ACL) have all been ruled out through fitness issues.

Furthermore, the trio of Arnaud Nordin, Adil Aouchiche and Jessy Moulin have recovered from their COVID-19 bout and should be available for selection. Romain Hamouma has also recovered from a thigh strain.

There are no suspension worries for Saint-Etienne.

Injuries: Alpha Sissoko, Yvann Macon, Ryad Boudebouz, Stefan Bajic

Suspension: none

Bordeaux

The visitors have three players sidelined through injury. Dilane Bakwa (illness) and Otavio (Achilles tendon) have both been ruled out, while Nigeria international Samuel Kalu is also sidelined with a muscle problem.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Jean-Louis Gasset.

Injuries: Otavio, Dilane Bakwa, Samuel Kalu

Suspension: none

🎥 Suivez la conférence de presse en direct avant #ASSEFCGB

➡ https://t.co/9uTdvWPy4j pic.twitter.com/dmdBEUogIk — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) April 9, 2021

Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Etienne Green (GK); Miguel Trauco, Harold Mokoudi, Papu Abou Cisse, Mathieu Debuchy; Yvan Neyou Noupa, Mahdi Camara, Charles Abi Adil Aouchiche, Denis Bouanga; Wahbi Kaziri

Advertisement

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benoit Costil (GK); Mexer, Laurent Koscielny, Paul Baysse, Youssouf Sabaly; Hatem Ben Arfa, Jean Michael Seri, Yacine Adli; Nicolas de Preville, Ui-Jo Hwang, Remi Oudin

Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux Prediction

There is very little to choose between the sides and their respective positions on the table illustrates this.

The two managers are likely to approach this game with caution, as any side that loses could become dragged into a relegation scrapfight. In light of this, we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-1 Bordeaux