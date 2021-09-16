Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Saint-Etienne face off with Bordeaux in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.
Both Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux are struggling in Ligue 1, with neither side picking up a win in the current campaign.
Can either team get off the mark here or will they continue to languish near the bottom of the Ligue 1 table?
Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head
Saint-Etienne ended the 2020-21 campaign with just two wins in their last six games, and that poor form has continued into the current season.
Claude Puel’s side opened the campaign with three straight draws, but have since lost their last two games to Marseille and Montpellier.
Worryingly, they’ve struggled for goals this season, scoring just five in five games, with forward Wahbi Khazri being responsible for three of them.
Meanwhile, Bordeaux are currently glued to the bottom of the table after picking up just two points thus far.
New boss Vladimir Petkovic has seen his side struggle in every one of their games, as they’ve scored just five goals but have conceded a disturbing 12 already.
Their most recent game saw them fall to a crushing 2-3 defeat against Lens. Despite coming back from a two-goal deficit, they fell to a 96th-minute penalty.
Matches between these two sides in recent years have been dominated by Saint-Etienne. They have beaten Bordeaux in five of their last six games dating back to 2019.
Saint-Etienne form guide: D-D-D-L-L
Bordeaux form guide: L-D-D-L-L
Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux Team News
Saint-Etienne
Saint-Etienne are expected to be without defenders Alpha Sissoko and Aimen Moueffek for the game as they recover from injuries.
Injured: Alpha Sissoko, Aimen Moueffek
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Bordeaux
Bordeaux will definitely be without three players for this game, while striker Josh Maja is also a doubt due to a lingering back injury.
Injured: Issouf Sissokho, Alberth Elis, Paul Baysse
Doubtful: Josh Maja
Suspended: None
Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux Predicted XI
Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Etienne Green, Yvann Macon, Harold Moukoudi, Mickael Nade, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Mahdi Camara, Yvan Neyou, Ignacio Ramirez, Wahbi Khazri, Denis Bouanga, Romain Hamouma
Bordeaux predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Benoit Costil, Timothee Pembele, Mexer, Laurent Koscielny, Ricardo Mangas, Otavio, Remi Oudin, Jean Onana, Yacine Adli, Jimmy Briand, Hwang Ui-Jo
Saint-Etienne vs Bordeaux Prediction
Both sides have been in poor form and won’t come into the match with much confidence. That makes this a tight match to call.
However, Saint-Etienne’s slightly tighter defense and home advantage may prove to be a big factor in the result. We expect a close home win for Saint-Etienne.
Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-0 Bordeaux
