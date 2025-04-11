Saint-Etienne vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13 2025

Saint-Etienne face off with Brest in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard this Sunday.
Saint-Etienne are currently in 17th place, but are only four points from safety with six matches to go, meaning they will be desperate for a win here. Brest, meanwhile, have climbed back up to 8th and European qualification is still within reach.
So with plenty to play for, who will come out on top this weekend?
Saint-Etienne vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Recent meetings between these sides suggest Brest could have an advantage. They've won five of their last six games with Saint-Etienne and thrashed them 4-0 earlier this season.
- Saint-Etienne's woeful form in 2025 has seen them pick up just ten points since the turn of the year. They have only won one game, over bottom side Montpellier, since January 4, and that was awarded to them following the abandonment of the match.
- Brest's form has taken an upturn in recent weeks. They have lost just one of their last eight league games, and have won their last two, including an impressive win over Monaco last weekend.
- Saint-Etienne's defence this season has been woeful. They have conceded 64 goals - the joint-most in Ligue 1 - and have a goal difference of -36, something that could hamper any hopes they have of survival.
- Despite Brest's good form recently, the goals appear to have dried up for top scorer Ludovic Ajorque. He has scored ten goals this season, but is goalless in his last six matches.
Saint-Etienne vs Brest Prediction
Despite Saint-Etienne being desperate for points, it feels unlikely that they'll pick any up here.
Their form has been poor recently, they continue to concede plenty of goals, and just don't score enough in turn.
Brest, meanwhile, seem to have found some good rhythm recently, winning three of their last four, and will be hoping to chase down Nice to claim a European spot next season.
The prediction, then, is an away win.
Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-3 Brest
Saint-Etienne vs Brest Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Brest to win.
Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in five of the last six games between these sides).
Tip 3: Brest to score first - Yes (Brest have scored first in five of their last eight games).