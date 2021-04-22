Saint-Etienne vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Saint-Etienne play host to Brest in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Saturday.

Saint-Etienne are currently in 13th place, while Brest sit two spots below them in 15th, and neither side seem in any danger of relegation.

Saint-Etienne vs Brest Head-to-Head

Saint-Etienne have had an inconsistent season thus far, leading to their current 13th-placed standing in the top-flight.

Claude Puel’s side have won three of their last seven games, but they’ve lost the other four, making them one of Ligue 1’s most inconsistent sides.

However, their last game was a thriller. They fell 3-2 to champions Paris St. Germain despite taking the lead and then seemingly scoring a last-gasp equalizer on 92 minutes.

Meanwhile, Brest have slid down the table following a pretty awful run in 2021 that’s seen them win just three league games since the turn of the year.

They’re now winless in their last five, dating back to 3 March.

However, Olivier Dall’Oglio’s side did pick up a solid 1-1 draw with high-flying Lens in their most recent match at the weekend.

Advertisement

They’ll also be buoyed by the last time they played Saint-Etienne. Brest came out on top in a one-sided match, winning 4-1. In fact, the hosts have not beaten Brest since 2013.

Saint-Etienne form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Brest form guide: L-D-L-D-D

Saint-Etienne vs Brest Team News

Saint-Etienne

Key man Denis Bouanga is set to miss the game through suspension, while four other players are out with injuries for Claude Puel’s side.

Injured: Anthony Modeste, Ryad Boudebouz, Stefan Bajic, Yvann Macon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Denis Bouanga

Brest

Brest also have striker Steve Mounie and midfielder Jean Lucas Oliveira suspended. Five other players will also miss out due to injury.

Injured: Romain Faivre, Gaetan Charbonnier, Sebastien Cibois, Paul Lasne, Christophe Herelle

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Steve Mounie, Jean Lucas Oliveira

Advertisement

#ASSESB29 🎙️ O. Dall'oglio : "Steve Mounié est suspendu pour ce match. Il est titulaire depuis un certain temps et il faudra donc s'adapter à cela. Il y aura des choix à faire mais ça ne m'inquiète pas plus que ça, ce sera autre chose et ça peut très bien fonctionner". pic.twitter.com/dOs4nFq3hL — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) April 22, 2021

Saint-Etienne vs Brest Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-4-2): Etienne Green, Mathieu Debuchy, Harold Moukoudi, Pape Abou Cisse, Miguel Trauco, Arnaud Nordin, Mahdi Camara, Yvan Neyou, Kevin Monnet-Paquet, Wahbi Khazri, Romain Hamouma

Brest predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Lilian Brassier, Romain Perraud, Franck Honorat, Hugo Magnetti, Bandiougou Fadiga, Romain Philippouteaux, Irvin Cardona, Jeremy Le Douaron

Saint-Etienne vs Brest Prediction

Saint-Etienne’s inconsistency makes this a tricky match to predict.

However, the visitors have been in pretty poor form recently and are also without a couple of key men in Faivre and Mounie.

With that in mind, a tight win for the home side is the likely outcome.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-0 Brest