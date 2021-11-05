Saint-Etienne vs Clermont Foot prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saint-Etienne invite Clermont Foot to Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

The hosts are the only winless side in the competition after 12 games and played a 1-1 draw against fellow relegation side Metz last week. They also have the worst defensive record in the league, conceding 26 goals, which has been one of the main reasons for their poor start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Clermont Foot have had a decent start to the season and recorded a 1-0 win over reigning champions Lille last month. They have suffered back-to-back defeats in the two games since, with their home game against Marseille ending in a 1-0 loss last week.

Saint-Etienne vs Clermont Foot Head-to-Head

This will be the first top-flight clash between the two sides, as all five of their encounters so far have come in Ligue 2 and Coupe de France. The two teams are evenly matched in the fixture with two wins for each side and one game ending in a stalemate.

They last traded blows in the Coupe de France first round fixture in 2011 at Sunday's venue, with Clermont recording a 2-0 win.

Saint-Etienne form guide (Ligue 1): D-D-L-D-L

Clermont Foot form guide (Ligue 1): L-L-W-D-L

Saint-Etienne vs Clermont Foot Team News

Saint-Etienne

Yvan Neyou and Harold Moukoudi will be ruled out for at least a month with ankle and hamstring injuries respectively. Alpha Sissoko is yet to play a game this season and is a doubt here.

Miguel Trauco could also miss the game on account of a muscular problem.

Injured: Yvan Neyou, Harold Moukoudi

Doubtful: Miguel Trauco, Alpha Sissoko

Suspended: None

Clermont Foot

Johan Gastien will serve the second of his two-game suspension here while Yohann Magnin featured for the reserve side last week, indicating that a return to the first team might be on the horizon.

Injured: Yohann Magnin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Johan Gastien

Saint-Etienne vs Clermont Foot Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Etienne Green; Mahdi Camara, Saidou Sow, Timothée Kolodziejczak, Yvann Macon; Lucas Gourna-Douath, Zaydou Youssouf, Denis Bouanga; Ryad Boudebouz; Arnaud Nordin, Wahbi Khazri

Clermont Foot predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas; Akim Zedadka, Cedric Hountondji, Florent Ogier, Vital N’Simba; Salis Abdul Samed, Jonathan Iglesias; Jodel Dossou, Jason Berthomier, Elbasan Rashani; Pierre-Yves Hamel

Saint-Etienne vs Clermont Foot Prediction

Saint-Etienne's search for their first win of the campaign continues here, but injuries, poor defensive form and reliance on Khazri for input in the attacking third are cause for concern for Claude Puel.

Two of Clermont's three wins for the season have come at home and they might struggle in this away game. A low-scoring draw appears to be the most likely outcome for the game.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-1 Clermont Foot

