Saint-Etienne vs Dijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Saint-Etienne face off with Dijon on the final day of the current Ligue 1 season this Sunday at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Saint-Etienne are currently in 11th place in the table, but could finish 10th if they can better Metz’s result. Meanwhile, Dijon are bottom of the league and have been relegated.

Can Saint-Etienne condemn Dijon to a loss or will David Linares’ side depart Ligue 1 with their heads held high?

Saint-Etienne vs Dijon Head-to-Head

Saint-Etienne’s form has been patchy throughout the 2020-21 campaign, with their record of 12 wins, 10 draws and 15 defeats keeping them firmly in mid-table.

Their recent form has been equally mixed, with four wins in their last seven games being offset by two losses, including a disappointing defeat to struggling Brest.

However, they’re now unbeaten in three and recently drew with league leaders Lille in a solid performance.

Dijon, on the other hand, have been consistently poor throughout the season.

Not only have they lost 25 of their 37 matches, but they’ve won just one of their last 20 games, losing 16 of them.

With 18 points and an awful goal record – 24 scored and 72 conceded – they never looked like they would be able to remain in Ligue 1.

Surprisingly, Saint-Etienne were one of the only sides Dijon have taken anything from this season, as they drew 0-0 with them in December.

Saint-Etienne form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Dijon form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Saint-Etienne vs Dijon Team News

Saint-Etienne

Saint-Etienne have four players unavailable for this game, all of whom are long-term injury doubts.

Injured: Harold Moukoudi, Jessy Moulin, Anthony Modeste, Yvann Macon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dijon

Dijon have a long list of players who may be out of the game, although most are on the doubtful list rather than confirmed to be unavailable.

Injured: Arthur Zagre

Doubtful: Frederic Sammaritano, Sacha Boey, Anibal Chala, Pape Cheikh Diop, Wesley Lautoa, Roger Assale, Yassine Benzia

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne vs Dijon Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-4-2): Etienne Green, Mathieu Debuchy, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Pape Abou Cisse, Miguel Trauco, Arnaud Nordin, Mahdi Camara, Yvan Neyou, Denis Bouanga, Charles Abi, Wahbi Khazri

Dijon predicted XI (5-3-2): Saturnin Allagbe, Fouad Chafik, Senou Coulibaly, Bruno Manga, Jonathan Panzo, Ngonda Muzinga, Eric Ebimbe, Jordan Marie, Mounir Chouiar, Mama Balde, Moussa Konate

Saint-Etienne vs Dijon Prediction

Saint-Etienne are not the best side in Ligue 1 and lack firepower, but they should probably have enough to pick up a win here.

Dijon appear to have practically given up since their relegation, and their defense is not strong enough to withstand much pressure at all.

We expect a comfortable home win here.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 2-0 Dijon