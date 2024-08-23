Saint-Etienne vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2024

Ligue 1 action returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Saint-Etienne and Le Havre square off at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Saturday (August 24). This will be the first meeting between the two teams since March 2023, when they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Stade Oceane.

Saint-Etienne were denied a dream start to their return to the top flight last Saturday, as they fell to a 1-0 loss to AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II. That followed a decent run of results in pre-season, as Olivier Dall'Oglio's men picked up two wins in their five warm-up matches.

Saint-Etienne return to Ligue 1 following a two-year absence, finishing third in Ligue 2 last season before seeing off Rodez and Metz in the play-offs to confirm their promotion.

Trending

Le Havre, meanwhile, were outclassed by defending champions PSG in their season opener last Friday, as they fell to a 4-1 home loss. That was in keeping with their unconvincing run of results in pre-season, where Didier Digard’s men won once in five matches, losing once.

The visitors have lost three league games on the bounce, having suffered back-to-back defeats to OGC Nice and Olympique Marseille in their final two games last season.

Saint-Etienne vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saint-Etienne have on five of their last 10 meetings wit Le Havre.

Le Havre are winless in five matches across competitions, losing twice, since a 7-0 friendly victory over Union Sportive Fougeres on July 20.

Saint-Etienne have won all but one of their last nine competitive home games, with a 1-1 stalemate with Rodez on May 10 being the exception.

Le Havre are on a run of nine competitive away games without a win, losing five, since a 1-0 victory over Chatearoux in the Coupe de France on February 7.

Saint-Etienne vs Le Havre Prediction

Having stumbled into the new campaign, both sides will lok to bounce back from their opening-day defeat. Saint-Etienne’s home advantage gives them an edge, so they should edge out a Le Havre side who are winless in five matches.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 2-1 Le Havre

Saint-Etienne vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saint-Etienne to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Saint-Etienne’s last eight matches.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Saint-Etienne’s last six games.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback