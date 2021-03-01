Saint-Etienne vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21 

Saint-Etienne will welcome Lens to Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Wednesday for a matchday 28 fixture in Ligue 1.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Lorient on Sunday. A second-half brace from Armand Lauriente helped Lorient to a comeback victory.

Lens came from a two-goal deficit inside the first 10 minutes to secure a share of the spoils against Angers.

Saint-Etienne are in dire need of all three points here, as they currently sit in 16th place, just six points above the dropzone. Lens are relatively comfortable in sixth spot but are way off the pace for European qualification.

Saint-Etienne vs Lens Head-to-Head

This will be the 23rd meeting between the sides. They are evenly matched in their head-to-head record.

Both sides have eight wins apiece, while six previous games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020, on matchday six of the current campaign. Goals from Florian Sotoca and Gael Kakuta helped Lens to a 2-0 home win.

Saint-Etienne have been in fairly indifferent form throughout the campaign. Les Verts have two wins and two draws from their last seven games in all competitions.

Lens have been in much better form and are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Saint-Etienne form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Lens form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-D

Saint-Etienne vs Lens Team News

Saint-Etienne

The home side have five players sidelined for the visit of Lens. Wahbi Khazri (thigh), Romain Hamouma (thigh), Alpha Sissoko (knee), Panagiotis Retsos (thigh) and Yvan Macon (ACL) are all unavailable.

Manager Claude Puel has no suspension worries.

Injuries: Romain Hamouma, Panagiotis Retsos, Wahbi Khazri, Alpha Sissoko, Yvan Makro

Suspension: None

Lens

The visitors have two players ruled out through injury. Defender Issiaga Sylla (muscle) and forward Ignatius Ganago (muscle) are sidelined for the trip to Saint-Ettiene.

Defender Cheik Doucoure has served out his one-match ban for accumulating yellow cards and should be back in action.

Injuries: Issiaga Sylla, Ignatius Ganago

Suspension: None

Saint-Etienne vs Lens Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jessy Moulin (GK); Miguel Trauco, Papu Abou Cisse, Harold Moukoudi, Mathieu Debuchy; Denis Bouanga, Zaydou Youssouf, Mahdi Camara, Amaud Nordin; Anthony Modeste

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca (GK); Facundo Medina, Loic Bade, Jonathan Gradit; Massadio Haidara, Seko Fofana, Cheick Oumar Doucore, Jonathan Claus; Gael Kakuta; Florian Sotoca, Simon Banza

Saint-Etienne vs Lens Prediction

Lens have a more expansive style of play but their hosts' compactness could curtail the number of chances created in this game.

The visitors have been in better form and we are predicting a narrow win for Lens.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 0-1 Lens