Saint-Etienne vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Saint-Etienne take on Lens in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Saint-Etienne are currently stuck at the bottom of the table, while Lens are chasing European qualification in sixth place.

Can Saint-Etienne pick up some valuable points this weekend or will Lens brush them aside and condemn them to more problems?

Saint-Etienne vs Lens Head-to-Head

The match will mark Saint-Etienne’s first Ligue 1 game of 2022 after their clash with Angers last weekend was postponed. To say that they need a result here would be an understatement.

They dispensed with boss Claude Puel in early December after winning just two of their opening 17 games, but new manager Pascal Dupraz then saw his side slump to two defeats on the bounce.

Saint-Etienne did win their first game of 2022 by beating Jura Sud Foot in the Coupe de France, but that was against fourth tier opposition. Lens promise to be a much trickier opponent this weekend.

In contrast to Saint-Etienne, Lens have enjoyed an excellent start to their 2021-22 campaign, winning eight of their first 20 fixtures, including defeats of Monaco, Lille and Marseille.

They did hit a sticky patch towards the end of 2021, going six matches without a victory, but last weekend saw them impress in a 1-0 win over high-flying Rennes.

With a proven system and some excellent players, Lens will be hopeful of continuing their good run this season to end up in a European qualifying spot.

In recent years, Lens have defeated Saint-Etienne twice in three matches, with Saint-Etienne’s last competitive win in this fixture coming back in 2014.

Saint-Etienne form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Lens form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Saint-Etienne vs Lens Team News

Saint-Etienne

Saint-Etienne are set to have a total of five players missing for this match due to the AFCON, while three others will miss out with other concerns.

Injured: Etienne Green, Romain Hamouma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Harold Moukoudi, Saidou Sow, Yvan Neyou, Wahbi Khazri, Denis Bouanga, Ignacio Ramirez

Lens

Lens have just two players away at the AFCON, while two others are ruled out, including keeper Wuilker Farinez, who has COVID-19.

Injured: Deiver Machado

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Wuilker Farinez, Ignatius Ganago, Massadio Haidara

Saint-Etienne vs Lens Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Bajic, Yvann Macon, Mickael Nade, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Gabriel Silva, Ryad Boudebouz, Mahdi Camara, Aimen Moueffek, Zaydou Youssouf, Arnaud Nordin, Jean-Phillipe Krasso

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gael Kakuta, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Florian Sotoca

Saint-Etienne vs Lens Prediction

Saint-Etienne will be desperate for points here but this should be a very difficult match for them. Lens are on form again, while the hosts have a lot of first-team stars away at the AFCON.

Given their squad struggles and poor run, as well as Lens’ good form, an away win is the prediction here.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 0-3 Lens

Edited by Peter P