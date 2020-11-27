Saint-Etienne vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Domestic action continues across Europe this weekend, and on Sunday, Saint-Etienne face off with Lille in a Ligue 1 clash.

Lille are coming off a midweek draw with AC Milan in UEFA Europa League action going into this game.

Saint-Etienne are looking to turn around a pretty horrific slide to pull themselves up the table in France.

Saint-Etienne vs Lille Head-to-Head

Saint-Etienne have been on one of the worst runs of any top European club of late. They began their season with three straight wins – and even upset Marseille – but have not won since 17 September.

To make things worse, they’ve lost their last seven games in a row. Their most recent game was a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Brest.

Lille were also beaten by Brest in November, coming out on the wrong end of a 3-2 thriller. However, that loss stands as their only defeat in all competitions this season, as they’ve won six domestic games as well as two in European competition.

Their last game in Ligue 1 saw them thrash Lorient 4-0.

Saint-Etienne form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Lille form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Saint-Etienne vs Lille Team News

Saint-Etienne will be without left-back Yvann Macon, who is likely out for the rest of the season with an ACL rupture, while Panagiotis Retsos and Kevin Monnet-Paquet are also doubtful.

Injured: Yvann Macon

Doubtful: Kevin Monnet-Paquet, Panagiotis Retsos

Suspended: None

Lille will be without two first-team players, as Renato Sanches and Zeki Celik are sidelined with minor injuries, although they are expected to return soon.

Injured: Renato Sanches, Zeki Celik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne vs Lille Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jessy Moulin, Mathieu Debuchy, Harold Moukoudi, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Miguel Trauco, Zaydou Youssouf, Yvan Neyou, Romain Hamouma, Adil Aouchiche, Denis Bouanga, Charles Abi

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan, Jeremy Pied, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric, Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba, Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

Saint-Etienne vs Lille Prediction

It’s hard to see a way for Saint-Etienne to win this game. The side are basically hitting rock bottom in terms of their confidence right now, while Lille are flying high and only sit a couple of points behind Paris St. Germain at the top of Ligue 1.

With talented players like David, Ikone and Yilmaz, it’s highly likely that Lille will score goals in this game and should cruise to a victory.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 0-2 Lille