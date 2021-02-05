Saint-Etienne vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Saint-Etienne face off with Metz in what promises to be a fascinating Ligue 1 game on Sunday afternoon.

Saint-Etienne currently sit in 16th place, and aren’t quite out of danger yet. Metz, meanwhile, are flying high in sixth place.

Metz will be hoping to continue their rise up the table, while Saint-Etienne desperately need to pick up a victory.

Saint-Etienne vs Metz Head-to-Head

After a horrific slide saw them win just one game in 18, Saint-Etienne broke their duck on 31 January by beating Nice.

The win was huge for Claude Puel’s side, and they were able to follow that with a decent 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Nantes on Wednesday.

However, Saint-Etienne remain one of Ligue 1’s weakest sides in front of goal. With just 22 goals scored during this campaign. Only the bottom two sides have scored less.

Metz, meanwhile, have gone from strength to strength during this season. They lost their opening three games, but have only lost a further three in the 20 games that have followed.

They’re on a six-game unbeaten run, with a three-match winning streak ending with a draw against Montpellier on Wednesday.

Frederic Antonetti’s side have built their success on a rock-solid defence. With 21 goals conceded, they have the fourth-best defence in Ligue 1 behind only Paris St. Germain, Lyon and Lille.

The last time these sides faced off was in October. Metz picked up a comfortable 2-0 win on that occasion. In fact, Metz have not lost to Saint-Etienne since 2017.

Saint-Etienne form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Metz form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Saint-Etienne vs Metz Team News

Saint-Etienne

Claude Puel has a number of injuries to deal with going into this game. Ryad Boudebouz, Alpha Sissoko and Yvann Macon remain sidelined with issues.

Panagiotis Retsos may take a spot on the bench for this match, while Gabriel Silva is still recovering from COVID-19.

Injured: Ryad Boudebouz, Alpha Sissoko, Yvann Macon

Doubful: Panagiotis Retsos, Gabriel Silva

Suspended: None

Metz

Metz also have a number of injury problems right now. Vincent Pajot, Opa Nguette, Ibrahima Niane and Manuel Cabit are sidelined. Meanwhile, Kevin N’Doram is a doubt due to a toe injury.

Injured: Vincent Pajot, Opa Nguette, Ibrahima Niane, Manuel Cabit

Doubtful: Kevin N’Doram

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne vs Metz Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jessy Moulin, Mathieu Debuchy, Harold Moukoudi, Pape Cisse, Miguel Trauco, Yvan Neyou, Mahdi Camara, Arnaud Nordin, Denis Bouanga, Adil Aouchiche, Charles Abi

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Fabien Centonze, Victorien Angban, Pape Sarr, Matthieu Udol, Farid Boulaya, Aaron Leya Iseka, Vagner Dias

Saint-Etienne vs Metz Prediction

Despite Saint-Etienne’s recent upturn in form, it’s hard to see them having any success here. They simply don’t seem clinical enough in front of goal to break down a tough defence like Metz’s.

On the flip side, with players like Boulaya, Iseka and Vagner, the visitors almost certainly have the quality to score the goals they need to pick up a win.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 0-2 Metz