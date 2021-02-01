Saint-Etienne vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news, and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Two sides hovering just above the relegation zone and desperate for points meet at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard as Saint-Etienne host Nantes in Ligue 1.

The Greens recently ended their six-game winless run to beat OGC Nice on the road, giving themselves some breathing room after flirting with the drop all season.

However, it was only their fifth victory of the campaign, and a second in 19 games. Claude Puel's side is not quite out of danger yet, as only four points separate them from the bottom three.

Meanwhile, the situation is worse for Nantes, who are ahead of 18th-placed Lorient in the standings only by the virtue of a better goal difference.

5 - Raymond Domenech is the first Nantes manager to go winless in his first five Ligue 1 games with the club (D3 L2). Fail. pic.twitter.com/ctUcPeigNJ — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 31, 2021

They've won the least number of games in the division at this stage with only three from 22, and are currently winless in 13 matches.

If the Yellow House's fortunes don't improve soon, their run of 17 consecutive seasons in the top-flight might come to an end.

Saint-Etienne vs Nantes Head-To-Head

Saint-Etienne narrowly hold the advantage in this fixture, with 10 wins from 26 games. Meanwhile, Nantes have claimed the spoils only six times.

Earlier in the season, the sides played out an entertaining 2-2 league draw in Nantes.

Saint-Etienne Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Nantes Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-L

Saint-Etienne vs Nantes Team News

Saint-Etienne

Yvann Macon is the only long-term absentee for the hosts. The left-back continues his recovery from a ligament rupture he sustained a few months ago.

However, Claude Puel does not have any fresh injury concerns or suspensions to contend with. Romain Hamouma and Harold Moukoudi are one yellow card away from a ban.

Injured: Yvann Macon

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nantes

The visitors will be without Imran Louza after the midfielder sustained a knock to his knee last week. Meanwhile, Anthony Limbombe is a long-term casualty.

Nicolas Pallois, Marcus Coco, and Charles Traore must proceed with caution as they're all just one booking away from a suspension.

Injured: Imran Louza

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Saint-Etienne vs Nantes Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne (4-2-3-1): Jessy Moulin; Mathieu Debuchy, Harold Moukoudi, Saidou Sow, Miguel Trauco; Yvan Neyou, Mahdi Camara; Arnaud Nordin, Denis Bouanga, Adil Aouchiche; Romain Hamouma.

Nantes (4-1-4-1): Alban Lafont; Sebastien Corchia, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore; Andrei Girotto; Marcus Coco, Abdoulaye Toure, Imran Louza, Moses Simon; Randal Kolo Muani.

Saint-Etienne vs Nantes Prediction

With both teams currently going through a rocky patch, neither will likely be a serious attacking threat. Saint-Etienne have been poor at home this season, but Nantes have not been impressive either.

We expect a dour, low-scoring draw here.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-1 Nantes