Saint-Etienne vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saint-Etienne host Nantes at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Saint-Etienne are currently bottom of the table, four points away from safety. Pascal Dupraz's side have been in terrible form of late, having lost four of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to kickstart their season with a win against Nantes.

Nantes are currently 10th in the table, three points off fifth. Antoine Kombouare's side have faltered of late, having won only three of their last 10 games across all competitions. This will be a good opportunity for them to climb up the table with a win against Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.

Both sides will look to win the game for different reasons and that motivation should make for an interesting matchup.

Saint-Etienne vs Nantes Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both teams having won one of their last five meetings against each other.

The two sides came away with a 1-1 draw the last time they met each other back in February. Mahdi Camara scored in the second half to make sure the spoils were shared on the night, after Randal Kolo Muani's first-half opener.

Saint-Etienne Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Nantes Form Guide: D-L-W-W-D

Saint-Etienne vs Nantes Team News

Saint-Etienne

Denis Bouanga will miss this week's game due to suspension. Etienne Green, Harold Moukoudi and Romain Hamouma are all still out injured.

Injured: Etienne Green, Harold Moukoudi, Romain Hamouma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Denis Bouanga

Nantes

Ludovic Blas will be suspended for the game. Apart from that, Nantes should have a full-strength squad going into the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ludovic Blas

Saint-Etienne vs Nantes Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stefan Bajic; Miguel Trauco, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Mickael Nade, Gabriel Silva; Zaydou Youssouf, Ryad Boudebouz, Yvan Neyou; Yanis Lhery, Arnaud Nordin, Wahbi Khazri

Nantes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alban Lafont; Quentin Merlin, Nicolas Pallois, Jean-Charles Castellano, Fabio; Wylan Cyprien, Andrei Girotto, Pedro Chirivella; Moses Simon, Willem Geubbels, Randal Kolo Muani

Saint-Etienne vs Nantes Prediction

It's hard to see Saint Etienne taking anything away from the game given the form the two sides are in. Nantes should have enough quality to come away with all three points.

We predict Nantes will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 0-2 Nantes

Edited by Peter P