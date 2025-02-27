Saint-Etienne vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Saint-Etienne host Nice at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Saturday in Ligue 1. The hosts could end the gameweek in the drop zone if they fail to win this weekend.

Saint-Etienne drew 3-3 with Angers in their last match, recovering from a two-goal deficit to take the lead before conceding at the death. Les Verts are 16th in the league table with 19 points from 23 matches.

Nice, meanwhile, are in contention to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. They picked up a 2-0 win over Montpellier in their last match. Jonathan Clauss opened the scoring in the first half before Hicham Boudaoui doubled their advantage in the second with his first home goal since May 2022.

Nice are third in the standings with 43 points.

Saint-Etienne vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 125 meetings between the two clubs, with Saint-Etienne leading 50-47.

Nice have won their last three games in the fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 15-2.

Saint-Etienne are without a clean sheet in 12 competitive outings.

The Eaglets have scored 46 Ligue 1 goals this season. Only Olympique Marseille (50) and leaders PSG (62) have scored more.

Les Verts (53) have the second-worst defensive record in the top flight.

Saint-Etienne vs Nice Prediction

Saint-Etienne are winless in seven matches and have won one of their last 12. They have struggled at home turf over the past few weeks.

Nice, meanwhile, have won their last three games after winning one of their previous six. They have had their struggles on the road but should come out on top.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-2 Nice

Saint-Etienne vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nice

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of their last eight meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Saint-Etienne's last eight matchups.)

