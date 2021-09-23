Saint-Etienne vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Struggling Saint-Etienne play host to Nice in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Saturday.

A seven-match winless run has seen Saint-Etienne slide into 19th place, while Nice have only suffered one defeat thus far in the season.

Can Saint-Etienne upset the odds to secure a victory or will Christophe Galtier’s side get back to winning ways?

Saint-Etienne vs Nice Head-to-Head

Saint-Etienne could hardly have gotten their 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign off to a worse start.

Three draws have been followed by four straight losses, leaving Claude Puel’s side near the bottom of the table.

Their most recent loss came at the hands of Monaco, who ran out comfortable 3-1 winners after Saint-Etienne’s goalkeeper Etienne Green was red-carded in the first half.

Meanwhile, Nice made a good start to their campaign under Christophe Galtier, winning three of their first five games, including a victory over Lille.

However, their strong start came to an end this week when they fell to defeat at the hands of surprise package Lorient.

Nice will be confident of bouncing back here, but will need to ensure they stay focused to claim the win.

Last season saw Saint-Etienne defeat Nice away, but at home they fell to a 1-3 defeat.

Saint-Etienne form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Nice form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Saint-Etienne vs Nice Team News

Saint-Etienne

Saint-Etienne will be without three players due to injury, as well as goalkeeper Etienne Green, who is suspended.

Injured: Yvann Macon, Alpha Sissoko, Aimen Moueffek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Etienne Green

Nice

Nice will be without striker Kasper Dolberg, who is doubtful due to a knee injury, while two other players are also set to miss out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kasper Dolberg, Robson Bambu, Alexis Claude Maurice

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne vs Nice Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Bajic, Harold Moukoudi, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Mickael Nade, Miguel Trauco, Mahdi Camara, Yvan Neyou, Denis Bouanga, Ryad Boudebouz, Wahbi Khazri, Ignacio Ramirez

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez, Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard, Calvin Stengs, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Hichem Boudaoui, Amine Gouiri, Andy Delort

Saint-Etienne vs Nice Prediction

Saint-Etienne have been on a horrendous run of form and to be frank, it’s unlikely to change in this game.

Nice suffered an upset loss at the hands of Lorient this week and will be gunning to get back to their winning ways.

Also Read

Saint-Etienne’s defense simply looks too flimsy to handle Nice’s attacking firepower, making an away win a likely result.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 0-2 Nice

Edited by Peter P