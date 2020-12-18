Saint-Etienne vs Nimes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

This Sunday sees 14th-paced Saint-Etienne host 19th-placed Nimes at the Geoffroy Stadium in their Ligue 1 fixture.

The hosts will be confident of winning as they have not lost to Nimes in their last four Ligue 1 meetings. They will hope that history repeats itself this weekend.

👀 the league table after yesterday's matches - with @LOSC_EN and @PSG_English squaring off on Sunday, the weekend is going to be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/txfKE0qhQv — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) December 17, 2020

Saint-Etienne vs Nimes Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 22 times since 1980 and the Sainté have won 11 of those meetings.

Nimes have just three wins to their name while eight games between these two sides have ended in a stalemate.

Saint-Etienne form guide: W-D-D-D-L

Nimes form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Advertisement

Saint-Etienne vs Nimes Team News

Saint-Etienne will be without left-back Yvann Macon, who will likely miss out for the rest of the season with an ACL rupture. Gabriel Silva will also be missing for this weekend's fixture as he recovers from an injury. Panagiotis Retsos and Kevin Monnet-Paquet are doubts heading into the game.

🔙 De retour ...

🔛 et tournés sur #ASSENO ! — AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) December 17, 2020

Injured: Yvann Macon (ACL), Gabriel Silva (undisclosed)

Doubtful: Panagiotis Retsos, Kevin Monnet-Paquet, Stéphane Ruffier

Suspended: None

Nimes have one of the lengthiest injury lists in Ligue 1 and will reply on their squad depth to cover for the many absentees.

They will be making the trip to face Saint-Etienne without Yassine Benrahou, Andres Cubas, Lucas Deaux, Pablo Martinez, Anthony Briancon, Birger Meling, Clement Depres and Antoine Valério.

Injured: Yassine Benrahou (thigh), Andres Cubas (knee), Lucas Deaux (ankle), Pablo Martinez (muscle), Anthony Briancon (knee), Birger Meling (knee), Clement Depres (ACL), Antoine Valério (groin)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne vs Nimes Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jessy Moulin; Miguel Trauco, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Harold Moukoudi, Mathieu Debuchy; Denis Bouanga, Yvan Neyou, Mahdi Camara, Zaydou Youssouf; Arnaud Nordin, Romain Hamouma

Advertisement

Nimes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Baptiste Reynet; Patrick Burner, Loick Landre, Florian Miguel, Gaetan Paquiez; Lamine Fomba, Sidy Sarr, Niclas Eliasson; Zinedine Ferhat, Nolan Roux, Renaud Ripart

Saint-Etienne vs Nimes Prediction

Saint Etienne have not lost in their last four league games and even got back to winning ways last time around with a 2-1 victory against Bordeaux.

On the other hand, Nimes have lost four games in a row, failing to find the back of the net in each of their four defeats.

We expect the hosts to comfortably record a second consecutive win in the league when they host Nimes on Sunday night.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 2-0 Nimes