Saint-Etienne vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2022

On Saturday, Saint-Etienne will take on Reims in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in what could be the home team's last roll of the dice in terms of top-flight survival.

Saint-Etienne are 18th in the standings – the relegation playoff spot – but could move level on points with 17th-placed Lorient if they can pull off a win here. Given they’ve got a tough final game against Nantes, they basically need to win this one to give themselves any hope of avoiding the playoff.

In Reims, though, they might have the perfect opponents. The visitors sit in 12th place right now and essentially have nothing but pride to play for.

Their form hasn’t exactly been hot, either, as they’ve won just twice in their last eight games, making them ripe for the picking if Saint-Etienne can put on a good performance.

However, given that Saint-Etienne have only won once in their last nine games, their fans probably won’t be too hopeful of their team's fortunes changing here.

Saint-Etienne vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saint-Etienne have conceded an alarming 74 goals this season, more than any team outside bottom side Bordeaux.

Reims have struggled in front of goal this season, and despite sitting six places above their opponents this weekend in the points table, they’ve scored one fewer goal than Saint-Etienne.

Saint-Etienne have not beaten Reims since April 2019, losing three and drawing two of their most recent meetings.

Unsurprisingly, given their struggles in front of goal, only one player for these two teams has scored in double figures this season – Saint-Etienne’s Wahbi Khazri.

Saint-Etienne have had five red cards shown to them this season, including one for Denis Bouanga in his team’s earlier meeting with Reims.

Saint-Etienne vs Reims Prediction

This one could be a close game to call. Saint-Etienne obviously need the win far more than Reims do, as the visitors have very little to play for, but the home side have also been in horrendous form in recent games.

Stade de Reims @StadeDeReims pour les et à deux jours de la rencontre entre l'ASSE et le SDR ! 📸 Séance ensoleilléepour lesetà deux jours de la rencontre entre l'ASSE et le SDR ! 📸 Séance ensoleillée ☀️ pour les 🔴 et ⚪️ à deux jours de la rencontre entre l'ASSE et le SDR ! 👊 https://t.co/BEaKgz7ht6

Reims will have some hope of a positive result here, considering Saint-Etienne’s appalling defence. However, given their own profligacy in front of goal, the home side may be more confident of shutting them out.

In the end, this could come down to which side wants it more. With their backs to the wall, Saint-Etienne could well deliver.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 2-1 Reims.

Saint-Etienne vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Saint-Etienne win.

Tip 2: Reims to score – YES (Saint-Etienne have kept just three clean sheets this season).

Tip 3: Saint-Etienne to score in the second half – YES (Saint-Etienne have scored late goals in five of their seven wins this season).

