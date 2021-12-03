Saint-Etienne vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

As Ligue 1 action returns for the third time in seven days, last-placed Saint-Etienne host third-placed Rennes at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday.

Saint-Etienne have struggled this term and have just two wins to their name. They have faced back-to-back defeats in their last two fixtures, including a 1-0 loss at Stade Brest in their midweek fixture.

Rennes fell to their first defeat in 14 games across all competitions in their midweek clash against reigning champions Lille. Benjamin Bourigeaud scored the consolation goal for the visitors in the 85th minute after two first-half goals by Lille.

Saint-Etienne vs Rennes Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other 52 times across all competitions. The fixture has been closely contested between them and as many as 21 games have ended in draws.

Rennes have been the better side here with 17 wins to their name but Saint-Etienne are also not far behind with 14 wins. Last season, each side recorded an away win in their league fixtures, while also managing to keep a clean sheet.

They last met at Roazhon Park in February. The game ended in a 2-0 win for Sainté, who scored a goal in each half.

Saint-Etienne form guide (Ligue 1): L-L-W-W-D

Rennes form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Saint-Etienne vs Rennes Team News

Saint-Etienne

There are just a couple of absentees for the home team for this game as Romain Hamouma is ruled out for the rest of the year after suffering a thigh injury in training. Yvan Neyou is also expected to sit this one out on account of a sprained ankle.

Timothée Kolodziejczak will return from a one-game suspension for this game and is expected to start against Les Rennais.

Injured: Romain Hamouma, Yvan Neyou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes

Flavien Tait and Lovro Majer were absent in the 2-1 home loss to Lille in midweek. Tait has not completely recovered from a hip injury and is a doubt for this game. Meanwhile, Majer was rested for the game and should start from the bench here.

Jeremy Gelin is a long-term absentee on account of a ruptured ACL.

Injury: Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: Flavien Tait

Suspension: None

Saint-Etienne vs Rennes Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Bajic; Miguel Trauco, Timothée Kolodziejczak, Harold Moukoudi, Mahdi Camara; Lucas Gourna-Douath, Ryad Boudebouz; Adil Aouchiche, Denis Bouanga, Arnaud Nordin; Wahbi Khazri

Rennes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis; Adrien Truffert, Nayef Aguerd, Warmed Omari, Hamari Traore; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Jonas Martin, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jéremy Doku; Martin Terrier, Gaetan Laborde

Saint-Etienne vs Rennes Prediction

Rennes have one of the best-attacking records in Ligue 1 while Saint-Etienne have one of the worst defensive records, so the game should make for an interesting watch.

The visitors have scored in 14 consecutive games across all competitions and are expected to find the back of the net. The hosts can put up a fight with key players returning from injury layoffs and suspensions but do not have enough firepower to record a win here.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 0-1 Rennes

Edited by Peter P