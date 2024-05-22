Saint-Etienne vs Rodez prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 2 2023-24

Saint-Etienne entertain Rodez at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in the Ligue 2 playoff final on Friday (May 24). The hosts finished third in the league, earning a direct place in the playoff final, while Rodez overcame fifth-placed Paris FC in the semifinal.

Bradley Danger and Kilian Corredor scored in the first half for Rodez before Kouadio-Yves Dabila equalized in the sixth minute of injury time to take the game to penalties. Rodez came out on top in the shootout, winning 3-2.

Promotion is still two steps away for both teams, as the winner will meet Metz, who finished 16th in Ligue 1, in the two-legged promotion/relegation playoff.

Saint-Etienne vs Rodez Head-to-Head

The two teams have met six times, twice in Coupe de France and four times in Ligue 2. Rodez lead 3-1.

Their meeting in the regular season at Saint-Etienne earlier this month ended 1-1.

Saint-Etienne form guide (Ligue 2): L-D-D-W-W

Rodez form guide (Ligue 2): W-W-D-L-W

Saint-Etienne vs Rodez Team News

Saint-Etienne

Stephane Diarra and Ibrahima Wadji are long-term absentees, while Thomas Monconduit and Gautier Larsonneur are not expected to start. Irvin Cardona limped off in their final Ligue 2 match against Quevilly-Rouen and is a doubt.

Injured: Stephane Diarra, Ibrahima Wadji, Thomas Monconduit, Gautier Larsonneur

Doubtful: Irvin Cardona

Suspended: None

Rodez

Lionel Mpasi-Nzau is a confirmed absentee, while Eric Vandenabeele and Joris Chougrani are not expected to start after being left out of the squad in the first leg.

Injured: Lionel Mpasi-Nzau

Doubtful: Eric Vandenabeele, Joris Chougrani

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne vs Rodez Predicted XIs

Saint-Etienne (4-1-4-1): Issiaka Toure; Yvann Macon, Anthony Briancon, Mickael Nadé, Leo Petrot; Benhamin Bouchouari, Aimen Moueffek, Dylan Chambost; Nathanael Mbuku, Mathieu Cafaro; Ibrahim Sissoko

Rodez (3-1-4-2): Ewen Jaouen; Bradley Danger, Stone Mambo, Raux Yao; Giovanni Haag; Akim Abdallah, Dembo Sylla, Giovanni Haag, Waniss Taïbi, Lorenzo Rajot; Andreas Hountondji, Killian Corredor

Saint-Etienne vs Rodez Prediction

Saint-Etienne went winless in their three league games of the season and concluded the regular season with a 2-1 loss at Quevilly-Rouen. Nonetheless, they are unbeaten in seven home games, winning six.

They are winless in four Ligue 2 meetings against Rodez, scoring three goals and conceding six times.

Rodez, meanwhile, have suffered one loss in seven league games, winning five. Nonetheless, they have won four of their last seven away games.

With promotion to the top flight at stake and Rodez's better goalscoring record in Ligue 2 this term and head-to-head advantage, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-2 Rodez