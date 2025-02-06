Saint-Etienne vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Saint-Etienne will host Stade Rennais at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have struggled for results upon returning to the top flight this season but continue to fight for survival as they sit 16th in the league table with just 18 points.

They were beaten 4-1 by Lille in their last match and had started the game on a positive note, taking the lead after just six minutes via a Zuriko Davitashvili spot kick before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.

Stade Rennais have endured a grossly underwhelming campaign prompting the dismissal of head coach Jorge Sampaoli after just 10 games in charge. Habib Beye has now been appointed as the new boss with the 47-year-old leading Rennes to a 1-0 home win over Strasbourg in his first game.

Trending

The visitors have climbed up to 15th in the table with 20 points from 20 matches and will be looking to pick up consecutive wins in Ligue 1 for the first time in almost a year.

Saint-Etienne vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 108 meetings between Saint-Etienne and Rennes. The home side have won 45 of those games while the visitors have won 32 times. There have been 31 draws between the two clubs.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture and five of their last six.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in four of their last five league games in this fixture.

Les Verts have the second-worst offensive and defensive records in the French top-flight this season with 19 goals scored and 43 conceded.

Saint-Etienne vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Saint-Etienne are winless in their last four matches and have won just one of their last nine. They have, however, performed well at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard all season and will be hopeful of a positive outcome on Saturday.

Rennes' latest result ended a five-game losing streak and they will be looking to kick on from that on Saturday. They have the worst away record in Ligue 1 this season but should have just enough to come out on top here.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-2 Stade Rennais

Saint-Etienne vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback