Saint-Etienne vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

This weekend sees a Ligue 1 game between Saint-Etienne and Strasbourg at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Saint-Etienne are finally off the bottom of the table and now sit in 18th place, while Strasbourg are far higher in fourth.

Which of these sides will come out on top this weekend?

Saint-Etienne vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

After winning just twice in their first 22 games of the current campaign, Saint-Etienne finally seem to have turned things around somewhat.

Former boss Claude Puel was fired in mid-December, and while new manager Pascal Dupraz took some time to get going, his side are now on a three-game winning streak – their best run of the season thus far.

Last weekend saw them overcome Clermont 1-2, and another victory here could see them climb as high as 15th, depending on other results.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, have undoubtedly been Ligue 1’s surprise package thus far. Nobody expected them to have climbed as high as they have, particularly after a poor start.

October saw Julien Stephan’s side really turn things around, though. They lost to Rennes on October 24, but have since won eight of their next 13 matches, and most recently defeated Angers.

Scoring goals has been Strasbourg’s big strength this season, as they have currently delivered 46, meaning only league leaders Paris St-Germain have scored more.

The last time these sides faced off, Strasbourg dished out a 5-1 hammering, but recent results between the two have been mixed, with Saint-Etienne winning two of their last six meetings.

Saint-Etienne form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Strasbourg form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Saint-Etienne vs Strasbourg Team News

Saint-Etienne

Saint-Etienne are likely to be without three players for this game, and may consider naming an unchanged side from last weekend’s game.

Injured: Aimen Moueffek, Enzo Cirivelli, Bakary Sako

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Strasbourg

Defender Maxime Le Marchand seems like the only player who is likely to miss this game for the visitors, thanks to a back injury.

Injured: Maxime Le Marchand

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Paul Bernardoni, Falaye Sacko, Eliaquim Mangala, Mickael Nade, Sada Thioub, Ryad Boudebouz, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Mahdi Camara, Arnaud Nordin, Wahbi Khazri

Strasbourg predicted XI (3-5-2): Matz Sels, Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Alexander Djiku, Frederic Guilbert, Adrien Thomasson, Sanjin Prcic, Ibrahima Sissoko, Dimitri Lienard, Kevin Gameiro, Ludovic Ajorque

Saint-Etienne vs Strasbourg Prediction

A few weeks ago, this game would’ve looked like an easy one for Strasbourg. However, Saint-Etienne’s improved form over recent games might make it trickier for them.

Strasbourg are one of Ligue 1’s stronger attacking sides, making them a big danger going forward, but if Saint-Etienne can score early, their newly-found confidence might allow them to claim a valuable point.

A draw is the prediction here.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-1 Strasbourg

