Saint-Etienne vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17 2025

Saint-Etienne play host to Toulouse in the final Ligue 1 match of the season at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard this Saturday.
Saint-Etienne are currently in 17th place, but all may not yet be lost. If they can win here, they could yet give themselves a chance of salvation in the relegation play-off. Toulouse, meanwhile, have little to play for in 12th.
So can Saint-Etienne give themselves any hope of survival this weekend?
Saint-Etienne vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last time these sides faced off, Toulouse picked up a 2-1 win. However, Saint-Etienne are unbeaten at home against them in their last five matches, dating back to 2016.
- After looking doomed to relegation, Saint-Etienne pulled off a huge result last weekend, beating fellow strugglers Reims 0-2 to give themselves hope. If they can now win, and Le Havre fail to do so against Strasbourg, they could land in the relegation play-off spot.
- Toulouse have avoided being dragged into a relegation dogfight themselves in recent weeks. After a stretch that saw them lose five matches in a row, they are now unbeaten in their last three, and picked up a draw with Lens last weekend.
- The worry for Saint-Etienne is clearly their defence. They have conceded 74 this season, the second-most in Ligue 1, and have let in 17 goals in their last seven matches.
- Curiously, Toulouse are the only side in Ligue 1 with a goal difference of zero this season, having scored 41 and conceded 41 in turn.
Saint-Etienne vs Toulouse Prediction
Saint-Etienne know that the only way they can give themselves hope of Ligue 1 survival is to win here, so can they do it?
It's definitely possible, as they have a great home record against Toulouse, who also have little to play for at this stage in the campaign.
Saint-Etienne's worry is always that leaky defence, but if they can manage to score early here, then they may be able to pull off a season-rescuing win, assuming Le Havre lose to Champions League-chasing Strasbourg that is!
Prediction: Saint-Etienne 2-1 Toulouse
Saint-Etienne vs Toulouse Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Saint-Etienne to win.
Tip 2: Saint-Etienne to score at least two goals - Yes (Saint-Etienne have scored at least two goals in their last three home games with Toulouse).
Tip 3: Saint-Etienne to concede at least once - Yes (Saint-Etienne have only kept five clean sheets all season).