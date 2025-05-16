Saint-Etienne vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17 2025

Saint-Etienne play host to Toulouse in the final Ligue 1 match of the season at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard this Saturday.

Ad

Saint-Etienne are currently in 17th place, but all may not yet be lost. If they can win here, they could yet give themselves a chance of salvation in the relegation play-off. Toulouse, meanwhile, have little to play for in 12th.

So can Saint-Etienne give themselves any hope of survival this weekend?

Saint-Etienne vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last time these sides faced off, Toulouse picked up a 2-1 win. However, Saint-Etienne are unbeaten at home against them in their last five matches, dating back to 2016.

After looking doomed to relegation, Saint-Etienne pulled off a huge result last weekend, beating fellow strugglers Reims 0-2 to give themselves hope. If they can now win, and Le Havre fail to do so against Strasbourg, they could land in the relegation play-off spot.

Toulouse have avoided being dragged into a relegation dogfight themselves in recent weeks. After a stretch that saw them lose five matches in a row, they are now unbeaten in their last three, and picked up a draw with Lens last weekend.

The worry for Saint-Etienne is clearly their defence. They have conceded 74 this season, the second-most in Ligue 1, and have let in 17 goals in their last seven matches.

Curiously, Toulouse are the only side in Ligue 1 with a goal difference of zero this season, having scored 41 and conceded 41 in turn.

Ad

Trending

Saint-Etienne vs Toulouse Prediction

Saint-Etienne know that the only way they can give themselves hope of Ligue 1 survival is to win here, so can they do it?

It's definitely possible, as they have a great home record against Toulouse, who also have little to play for at this stage in the campaign.

Saint-Etienne's worry is always that leaky defence, but if they can manage to score early here, then they may be able to pull off a season-rescuing win, assuming Le Havre lose to Champions League-chasing Strasbourg that is!

Ad

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 2-1 Toulouse

Saint-Etienne vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saint-Etienne to win.

Tip 2: Saint-Etienne to score at least two goals - Yes (Saint-Etienne have scored at least two goals in their last three home games with Toulouse).

Tip 3: Saint-Etienne to concede at least once - Yes (Saint-Etienne have only kept five clean sheets all season).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More