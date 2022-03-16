Saint-Etienne vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Saint-Etienne host Troyes at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Friday afternoon.

Saint-Etienne are fighting for survival and are doing so commendably at the moment. They held on for a goalless draw against defending champions Lille last time out, limiting the Mastiffs to just two shots on target.

The home team sit 18th in the league table with 26 points from 28 games. They can exit the drop zone with a win on Friday and will be looking to do just that.

Troyes are enjoying a good patch at the moment, beating high-flying Nantes 1-0 in their last league game. On-loan striker Ike Ugbo scored the sole goal of the game with his first-ever home strike for the club.

Troyes sit two points and three places above their weekend hosts in the league table. They will be looking to continue their good form when they play on Friday.

Saint-Etienne vs Troyes Head-to-Head

There have been 17 meetings between Saint-Etienne and Troyes. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won just three times. There have been five draws between the two sides.

The two rivals last faced off in a league clash back in November last year. Saint-Etienne won the game 1-0.

Saint-Etienne Form Guide: D-W-L-D-W

Troyes Form Guide: W-W-D-L-L

Saint-Etienne vs Troyes Team News

Yvann Macon, Romain Hamouma and Saidou Sow are all injured and will not play on Friday. Winter signing Enzo Crivelli is yet to make his debut due to injury but has returned to training and may be with the squad. Yvan Neyou is also a doubt for the game.

Injured: Yvann Macon, Romain Hamouma, Saidou Sow

Doubtful: Yvan Neyou, Enzo Crivelli

Suspended: None

Troyes

Gerson Rodrigues, Hyun-Jun Suk and Karim Azamoum are all injured and are not expected to play this weekend. Mama Balde and Yoann Touzghar are both doubts for the game.

Injured: Gerson Rodrigues, Hyun-Jun Suk, Karim Azamoum

Doubtful: Mama Balde, Yoann Touzghar

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne vs Troyes Predicted XI

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Paul Bernardoni; Falaye Sacko, Harold Moukoudi, Mickael Nade; Timothee Kolodziejczak, Mahdi Camara, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Sada Thioub; Ryad Boudebouz; Denis Bouanga, Arnaud Nordin

Troyes Predicted XI (3-4-3): Gauthier Gallon; Abdu Conte, Erik Palmer-Brown, Yoann Salmier; Issa Kabore, Florian Tardieu, Rominigue Kouame, Yasser Larouci; Lebo Mothiba, Xavier Chavalerin, Ike Ugbo

Saint-Etienne vs Troyes Prediction

Saint-Etienne have lost just one of their last seven league games. They are unbeaten in their last three home league games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Troyes are on a three-game unbeaten run and have won back-to-back games without conceding any goals. They have, however, lost three of their last four away games and may have to settle for a point on Friday.

Prediction: Saint-Etienne 1-1 Troyes

