Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2021-22

Still smarting from Monday’s gruesome Belgium Cup final defeat to Gent, Anderlecht will visit the Stade Joseph Marien to face Saint-Gilloise on Sunday.
The hosts, meanwhile, head into the game on an eight-game unbeaten run and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.
Saint-Gilloise made light work of Beerschot when the two teams met two weeks ago, cruising to a 5-0 victory on home turf.
They are now unbeaten in eight games on the spin, claiming six wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss to Sint-Truidense in February.
Saint-Gilloise are atop the Jupiler League Championship Group table with 39 points.
Meanwhile, Awdelecht were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Gent in the Belgium Cup final after a goalless 120 minutes on Monday.
They now return to the league, where they are on a two-game winning run, seeing off Sporting Charleroi and Kortrijk.
Anderlecht are fourth in the Championship Group table, level on 32 points with Royal Antwerp.
Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Head-To-Head
Saint-Gilloise have been utterly dominant in this fixture, claiming four wins from the last five meetings. Anderlecht have managed just one win in this period.
Saint-Gilloise Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W.
Anderlecht Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W.
Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Team News
Saint-Gilloise
The hosts will be without Senne Lynen, who has been ruled out through a knee problem.
Injured: Senne Lynen.
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: None.
Unavailable: None.
Anderlecht
Zeno Debast and Hannes Delcroix are recuperating from foot and muscle injuries respectively and will sit out Sunday’s game.
Injured: Zeno Debast, Hannes Delcroix.
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: None.
Unavailable: None.
Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Predicted XIs
Saint-Gilloise (3-5-2): Anthony Moris; Ismael Kandouss, Christian Burgess, Guillaume François; Bart Nieuwkoo, Casper Nielsen, Damien Marcq, Jean Thierry Lazare, Kaoru Mitoma; Dante Vanzeir, Deniz Undav.
Anderlecht (4-4-2): Hendrik Van Crombrugge; Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Wesley Hoedt, Núrio Fortuna, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko; Anouar Ait El Hadj, Josh Cullen, Majeed Ashimeru, Lior Refaelov; Joshua Zirkzee, Benito Raman.
Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Prediction
Fresh off a cup defeat, Anderlecht will look to restore some pride as they return to the Jupiler League. However, next up is a solid Saint-Gilloise side who are unbeaten in eight games. Both teams could cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Saint-Gilloise 1-1 Anderlecht.