Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2021-22

Still smarting from Monday’s gruesome Belgium Cup final defeat to Gent, Anderlecht will visit the Stade Joseph Marien to face Saint-Gilloise on Sunday.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into the game on an eight-game unbeaten run and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Saint-Gilloise made light work of Beerschot when the two teams met two weeks ago, cruising to a 5-0 victory on home turf.

They are now unbeaten in eight games on the spin, claiming six wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss to Sint-Truidense in February.

Saint-Gilloise are atop the Jupiler League Championship Group table with 39 points.

Meanwhile, Awdelecht were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Gent in the Belgium Cup final after a goalless 120 minutes on Monday.

They now return to the league, where they are on a two-game winning run, seeing off Sporting Charleroi and Kortrijk.

Anderlecht are fourth in the Championship Group table, level on 32 points with Royal Antwerp.

Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Head-To-Head

Saint-Gilloise have been utterly dominant in this fixture, claiming four wins from the last five meetings. Anderlecht have managed just one win in this period.

Saint-Gilloise Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W.

Anderlecht Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W.

Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Team News

Saint-Gilloise

The hosts will be without Senne Lynen, who has been ruled out through a knee problem.

Injured: Senne Lynen.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Anderlecht

Zeno Debast and Hannes Delcroix are recuperating from foot and muscle injuries respectively and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Zeno Debast, Hannes Delcroix.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Predicted XIs

Saint-Gilloise (3-5-2): Anthony Moris; Ismael Kandouss, Christian Burgess, Guillaume François; Bart Nieuwkoo, Casper Nielsen, Damien Marcq, Jean Thierry Lazare, Kaoru Mitoma; Dante Vanzeir, Deniz Undav.

Anderlecht (4-4-2): Hendrik Van Crombrugge; Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Wesley Hoedt, Núrio Fortuna, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko; Anouar Ait El Hadj, Josh Cullen, Majeed Ashimeru, Lior Refaelov; Joshua Zirkzee, Benito Raman.

Saint-Gilloise vs Anderlecht Prediction

Fresh off a cup defeat, Anderlecht will look to restore some pride as they return to the Jupiler League. However, next up is a solid Saint-Gilloise side who are unbeaten in eight games. Both teams could cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Saint-Gilloise 1-1 Anderlecht.

