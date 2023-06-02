Saint Louis City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2023

Saint Louis City will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce when they face Houston Dynamo at Citypark on Saturday.

The Orange Crush are yet to taste victory on the road in the MLS this season and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Saint Louis City made it two back-to-back wins last Saturday when they edged out Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on home turf.

This followed a thrilling 4-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on May 21 which saw their three-match losing streak come to an end.

With 25 points from 13 matches, Saint Louis are currently second in the Western Conference standings, one point below first-placed Seattle Sounders.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, suffered a 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps last Wednesday.

Prior to that, Ben Olsen’s side were on a three-match unbeaten run, claiming one draw and two wins, including a 4-0 victory over Minnesota United in the US Open Cup on May 24.

With 18 points from 14 matches, Houston Dynamo are currently ninth in the Western Conference table, albeit with one game in hand.

Saint Louis City vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming two wins from the last three meetings between the sides, compared to Saint Louis’ one win.

Olsen’s men are unbeaten in three of their last four matches in all competitions, claiming two wins and one draw since mid-May.

Saint Louis City have won all but one of their last four home matches, with a 2-1 loss against Portland Timbers on April 30 being the exception.

Houston Dynamo are winless in their seven MLS away games, claiming two draws and losing five matches so far.

Saint Louis City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

While Houston Dynamo will be looking to restore some pride following their humiliating defeat against the Whitecaps, they face a Saint Louis side who appear to have hit their stride after a rough spell.

We predict the home side will pick up where they dropped off last week and claim all three points.

Prediction: Saint Louis City 3-1 Houston Dynamo

Saint Louis City vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saint Louis City

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Saint Louis’ last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the home side’s last six games)

