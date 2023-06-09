Saint Louis City vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2023

LA Galaxy return to action in the MLS when they go head-to-head with Saint Louis City at Citypark on Sunday.

Greg Vanney’s men were dumped out of the US Open Cup in midweek and will be looking to bounce back.

Saint Louis City suffered a third consecutive away defeat on Wednesday as they were beaten 2-0 by FC Dallas at the Toyota Stadium.

However, Bradley Carnell’s side now return home, where they have won their last three matches, scoring 10 goals and keeping two clean sheets since the start of May.

Despite their midweek defeat, Saint Louis remain at the top of the Western Conference table, one point above second-placed Seattle Sounders.

Elsewhere, LA Galaxy were dumped out of the US Open Cup as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Real Salt Lake in the second of their league-and-cup-double-header on Wednesday.

This followed a 3-2 victory over the Claret and Cobalt on June 1 which brought their three-match losing streak in the MLS to an end.

LA Galaxy are currently rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference standings, having picked up just 12 points from their 15 matches so far.

Saint Louis City vs LA Galaxy Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with LA Galaxy picking up a 4-1 victory in February’s pre-season meeting.

Carnell’s men have lost three of their last four league matches, scoring three goals and shipping eight since mid-May.

Saint Louis City have won five of their last six home matches across all competitions, with a 2-1 loss against Portland Timbers on April 30 being the exception.

LA Galaxy are winless in all but one of their eight MLS away matches, losing five and claiming two draws so far.

Saint Louis City vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their US Open Cup exit, LA Galaxy will head into the weekend looking to quickly find their feet. However, Saint Louis City have been tough to crack at home, where they are currently on a three-match winning streak.

We predict Saint Louis will pick up all three points in front of their home supporters this weekend.

Prediction: Saint Louis City 2-1 LA Galaxy

Saint Louis City vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saint Louis City

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Saint Louis' last eight matches)

Tip 3: Eduard Lowen to score or assist - Yes (The German midfielder has been involved in eight goals so far in the MLS)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes