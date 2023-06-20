Saint Louis City and Real Salt Lake return to action in the MLS when they go head-to-head at City Park on Wednesday (June 21).

The Cobalt and Clarets are unbeaten in four games and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling. Saint Louis failed to arrest their slump, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Nashville on Sunday.

Bradley Carnell’s men have gone three consecutive games without a win, claiming one point from a possible nine since their 3-0 win over Houston Dynamo on June 4. For all their recent struggles, Saint Louis sit atop the Western Conference, level on 29 points with second-placed Los Angeles FC.

Meanwhile, Salt Lake maintained their fine run of results last time out with a 2-1 win at DC United. Pablo Mastroeni’s men are unbeaten in four games, winning thrice, including a 3-2 win over LA Galaxy in the US Open Cup quarterfinals on June 8.

Salt Lake are seventh in the Western Conference, picking up 23 points from 18 games.

Saint Louis City vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, with Salt Lake claiming an emphatic 4-0 win in their first clash in March.

The Cobalt and Clarets have won all but one of their last four games, with a goalless draw with New York City FC on June 11 being the exception.

Saint Louis are unbeaten in their last four home games, winning thrice since May.

Salt Lake boast the division’s joint-best away record in the league, picking up 14 points in nine games.

Saint Louis City vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Salt Lake have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will look to strengthen their position in the top half of the standings. Saint Louis, meanwhile, appear to have run out of steam, so the Cobalt and Clarets should come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Saint Louis 1-2 Salt Lake

Saint Louis City vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Salt Lake

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Salt Lake’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in all but one of the visitors’ last five outings.)

