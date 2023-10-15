Saint Martin vs Anguilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2023

Saint Martin will entertain Anguilla at St. Peter's Community Center in the CONCACAF Nations League on Monday.

Saint Martin vs Anguilla Preview

Saint Martin are on the verge of sealing promotion to League B after winning their first two games and sitting atop Group A of League C. The hosts crushed Anguilla 6-0 at home in their opening match and are expected to finish off the visitors in the reverse fixture in Basseterre. It’s a crucial and decisive matchday for the group.

Saint Swallows will head into the game after two consecutive wins on the back of a five-game winless streak. The hosts will seek to maintain their recent momentum by claiming a third straight win. Nine points would move them closer to the main objective of reaching League B.

After losing their first two games, the visitors sit rock bottom in the group, with eight goals conceded. This meeting appears to be Anguilla’s last chance to revive their campaign. A further setback would confirm their elimination and the impossibility of progressing to a superior league.

The visitors are battling an endless winless streak, with their last victory dating back to July 2010 against Saint Martin (2-1) in the Caribbean Cup. They have played 33 matches since then, drawing four times and losing the rest. Anguilla have lost four times in their last five trips and may likely not improve that record on Monday.

Saint Martin vs Anguilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saint Martin have won thrice and lost twice in their last four clashes with Anguilla.

Saint Martin have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Saint Martin have hosted Anguilla twice, winning both games.

Anguilla have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Saint Martin have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five matches while Anguilla have drawn once and lost four times.

Saint Martin vs Anguilla Prediction

Axel Raga is leading the group’s goal chart. He boasts five goals from two matches and will be eying more in the upcoming meeting. Saint Martin will hope to make the most of their home advantage, as their next and last meeting will be played away.

Anguilla are yet to score in the competition and could draw inspiration from their previous win over the hosts.

Saint Martin are expected to prevail based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Saint Martin 4-1 Anguilla

Saint Martin vs Anguilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Saint Martin to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Saint Martin to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Anguilla to score - Yes