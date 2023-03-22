Saint Martin vs St. Kitts Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2023 

Saint Martin and St. Kitts will battle for three points in a League C fixture in the CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday (March 23).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 comeback draw against Anguilla in a friendly this month. They trailed by two goals with 16 minutes to go but forced a share of the spoils in the fifth minute of injury time.

Their last competitive fixture saw them draw 1-1 at St. Kitts in June. Pierre-Bertrand Arne put Saint Martin ahead in the 34th minute before Kalonji Clarke levelled matters in injury time.

St.Kitts, meanwhile, have not been in action since that stalemate. The draw helped them hold on to second spot in Group B, having garnered four points from two games, as many as group leaders Aruba. Saint Martin are rooted to the bottom of the standings, with two points to show for their efforts after three games.

Saint Martin vs St. Kitts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams. Their most recent meeting ended in a 1-1 draw in June 2022.

Their only other clash ended in a comfortable 10-0 away win for St. Kitts.

Saint Martin are winless in their last five games, drawing three.

St. Kitts' last two games have had goals at both ends, ending a run of seven matches that saw at least one team fail to score.

Saint Martin are without a win in over three years, with their last victory coming in November 2019.

Saint Martin vs St. Kitts Prediction

St. Kitts have their qualification destiny in their hands, and a win will put them in the driving seat ahead of a crucial game against Aruba next week.

Saint Martin, by contrast, are languishing at the bottom of the standings but have proved their mettle in draws against the two others teams. The most recent came in the reverse fixture against St. Kitts, where they held a one-goal lead till injury time.

The visitors, though, should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Saint Martin 1-3 St. Kitts

Saint Martin vs St. Kitts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - St. Kitts to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - St. Kitts to score 2+ goals

