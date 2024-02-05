Saint-Priest vs Valenciennes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

Saint-Priest and Valenciennes will square off in the Coupe de France round of 16 on Wednesday.

The home side booked their spot at this stage with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Romorantin in the last round at the same venue last month. Morgan Pottier, Marco Essimi and Sacha Mila all scored to give their side a three-goal lead by the 50th minute while Pottier completed his brace in the 70th minute after Essimi had missed a penalty. Yoann Beaka scored an 89th-minute consolation strike.

Valenciennes qualified with a 2-1 comeback home win over Paris FC. Ilan Kebbal put the visitors ahead in the 10th minute while Manga Foe Ondoa drew the game level just five minutes later. Julien Masson scored the match-winner in the 48th minute to help his side scale through to the next round.

Les Athéniens are coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Concarneau in Ligue 2.

Saint-Priest vs Valenciennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides clashed in the 1998-99 Championnat National. Valenciennes claimed a 5-0 home win while Saint-Priest claimed a 2-1 win in their home game.

Valenciennes' last four games across competitions have been level at the break.

Saint-Priest's four games in the Coupe de France this season have produced at least three goals.

Valenciennes have alternated between a win and a loss in their last seven competitive games (four losses).

Saint-Priest have scored at least three goals in four of five games they have played in the Coupe de France this season.

Saint-Priest vs Valenciennes Prediction

Saint-Priest are the lowest-ranked side left in the Coupe de France and the only fifth-division side in the competition. The Rhoe outfit have been utterly dominant in their five games played so far, although this will represent their biggest test in the competition.

Valenciennes will be heavily fancied to progress to the quarterfinals. Ahmed Kantari's side have alternated between a win and a loss in their last seven games and will be hoping this trend continues, having lost their most recent game.

We are backing the visiting side to cruise into the next round with a multi-goal victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Saint-Priest 1-3 Valenciennes

Saint-Priest vs Valenciennes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Valenciennes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Valenciennes to score over 1.5 goals