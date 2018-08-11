Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Will Salah retain his PL, Golden Boot? If not, who will get it?

Christopher Awuku
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
418   //    11 Aug 2018, 14:06 IST

Mohamed Salah emerged as a world-class talent last season, pipping Harry Kane for the Premier League Golden Boot in 17/18. He helped Egypt reach the World Cup, and also Liverpool makes the top four.

The Premier League has many great strikers in it, such as the aforementioned Salah and Kane, but Aubameyang, Lukaku, Aguero, his Liverpool teammate Firmino, Lacazette, Sterling, etc. are all top quality forwards in their own rights.

It's very simple logic, but goals win games. And as strikers exist to score goals, then it stands to reason their importance and value.

But it's also a matter of personal and professional pride, as much as individual quality, in winning such an accolade. Whoever wins it in the coming season will feature amongst greats like Henry, Shearer, van Nistelrooy, Suarez, and Kane.

Arsenal v England XI
Thierry Henry has won the most Premier League golden boots (four)

Last season saw the emergence of Mohamed Salah as a prime attacking threat, and it's interesting to see if he can continue.

However, Harry Kane is still at large, and he is buoyed by winning the World Cup Golden Boot. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fit in well at Arsenal, and will be a prime factor in this year's Golden Boot race.

Moreover, Aguero started this season's account well with two goals in the 2018 Community Shield. Lukaku is strong, and we may see comparatively unlikely winners. Sanchez was very sharp at Arsenal but has been muted at Man United. Can he re-discover his goal-scoring touch? Vardy got almost 20 PL goals last season, and whilst not getting younger, will he get more goals? Could a wide forward, akin to Salah, win it? Or will it just be the domain of strikers only?

Who is to say? What is telling is that there is plenty of competition for the top prize, and we'll see both favorites and a few more surprises for the top crown.

MOHAMED SALAH (LIVERPOOL)

Image result for SALAH
Mo Salah scored the most goals in a 38-game PL season

Salah emerged from Chelsea as an underutilized player, but came in with a bang to win the prize last season.

Some are saying he is just a one season wonder, which is disrespectful in my mind. However, with the general high of Liverpool at the moment, and Klopp's attacking style, it seems that he will get plenty of opportunities to score goals and retain his title. Firmino and Mane remain as prime attacking threats, and he's in a good position to retain his title.

If Liverpool are to win their first league title since 1990, and with the big signings made thus far, Salah needs to be firing regularly to ensure they challenge at least.

CHANCES TO WIN - 8/10

1 / 9 NEXT
Christopher Awuku
CONTRIBUTOR
Avid Gooner since the early 1990s. Was Wenger Out, but truly sorry to see him go. All time favourite players at Arsenal - Wright, Bergkamp, Seaman, Henry, Alexis, Koscielny, Sansom, Rocastle, Overmars, Vieira, Cesc.
