Salah, Ronaldo and more: Players with most Premier League goals in a season

The Premier League has been blessed with a number of spectacular goalscorers in its rich and illustrious history. Each uniquely different from the other, there are many goalscorers who have ruled the land with their unstoppable pace, surreal poise and predatory instincts.

From the likes of Robin van Persie's deadly left foot to Cristiano Ronaldo's thunderous right, we take a look at players with the most Premier League goals in a season. This list excludes Andy Cole's 1993-94 and Alan Shearer's 1994-95 campaigns as both 34-goal hauls were achieved in 42-game seasons.

Who has the most Premier League goals in a season?

Mo Salah holds the record for most goals in a league season

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah shattered the record for the most Premier League goals in a season upon his arrival from AS Roma. His big-money arrival raised questions at the time given his rather disappointing first spell in the Premier League with Chelsea.

On the contrary, he got off to a flying start with Liverpool and shattered records in the process — most notably that of the most Premier League goals in a season. Salah scored a phenomenal 32 goals in his 36 Premier League appearances during the 2017/18 season and won the Premier League Golden Boot.

The Egyptian went on to win a second Golden Boot in his second year at Liverpool after once again scoring most Premier League goals in the season. However, he had to share the award with his Merseyside teammate Sadio Mané and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Whose record did Salah break?

Before the 2017/18 season, only seven players managed to breach the 30-goal barrier in 38-game Premier League campaigns. Three players held the joint-record for most Premier League goals in a season before Salah's arrival with 31 goals. Four others registered 30 goals.

Previous record for most Premier League goals in a season (31)

The three players to have scored exactly 31 goals in a Premier League season

The three players to have achieved this feat are Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suárez and Alan Shearer. They did so for Manchester United, Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

Shearer held the record for the most goals in a Premier League season since 1995/96, the first-ever 38-game season. The 1995/96 season followed another record-breaking campaign the year before where the English legend scored 34 goals albeit in the 42-game format. This record would go on to be levelled twice and broken once.

260 - In April 2006, Alan Shearer scored his 260th and final Premier League goal, in Newcastle's 4-1 victory against Sunderland; he remains the highest goalscorer in the competition. Icon. #OptaPLSeasons pic.twitter.com/3F3dJHDS8f — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 9, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007/08 levelled Shearer's record for most Premier League goals in a season (31). This came 12 years after Shearer's historic season set the benchmark in the English top flight.

The former Real Madrid star fired United to the Premier League title and conquered Europe with phenomenal Champions League displays. He formed an incredible partnership with the likes of Carlos Tevez and Wayne Rooney under the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson. Cristiano won the PFA Player of the Year for his astonishing campaign alongside the Golden Boot.

The third player, Luis Suárez, achieved this incredible feat in Liverpool's heartbreaking 2013/14 season. Brendan Rodgers' Reds came painfully close to winning the league title but ultimately saw Manchester City prevail. Liverpool's title charge was powered by a breathtaking attack in which Suárez was instrumental.

Luis Suárez Mohamed Salah

🔴 133 games 🔴 126 games

🔴 82 goals 🔴 84 goals

🔴 30 assists 🔴 30 assists pic.twitter.com/ExHoClqnyK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 14, 2019

The Uruguayan scored a whopping 31 goals and set up a further 12 and came ever so close to breaking Shearer's record. Suárez won the PFA Player of the Year for his breathtaking campaign.

It is also worth noting that Suárez achieved all this despite being banned for up to five games due to his infamous biting incident involving Branislav Ivanović. His 31 goals and 12 assists came in a total of 33 league games, making it even more of an astounding achievement.

I'm sad for what happened this afternoon, I apologize Ivanovic and all football world for my inexcusable behaviour. I'm so sorry about it!! — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) April 21, 2013

Premier League's 30-goal club

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips

The remaining players to have breached the 30-goal barrier are Thierry Henry, Harry Kane, Robin van Persie and Kevin Phillips.

The Golden Boot winner of the 1999/00 season was an unlikely one. Kevin Phillips of Sunderland took the league by storm and notched 30 goals, becoming the first Black Cats player in over three decades to do so. The Englishman also went on to win the European Golden Shoe for his unbelievable season and remains the last Englishman to win the award.

Thierry Henry registered 30 goals for Arsenal in their unprecedented invincible 2003/04 season. The Frenchman led his side from the front and smashed 39 goals across all competitions for the Gunners. Henry also holds the distinction of having ended four separate Premier League seasons as the top scorer, the most in the league's history. He also won the PFA Player of the Year award for his ravaging 2003/04 season.

Thierry Henry won a host of awards for his incredible 2003/04 season

Robin van Persie was fittingly the next Arsenal player to breach the 30-goal figure since Henry, with Ronaldo being the only one to do so in this period. The Dutchman's spectacular 2011/12 season — a year before his controversial switch to Old Trafford — saw him score 30 goals and win the Premier League Golden Boot. RvP also set up a further nine assists in the campaign to add to his exquisite goal tally.

Perhaps the most unfortunate entry on this list, Harry Kane's 2017/18 campaign was overshadowed by Mo Salah's phenomenal year. The Englishman scored his best-ever return of 30 goals in the 2017/18 season but was two goals shy of the record and the Golden Boot for that year. The Egyptian eventually won both. Kane hit 29 goals in 30 games the year before to win the crown but had to relinquish it despite bettering that tally due to Salah's 32 goals.