Salernitana vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips- 19th February 2022

Salernitana are set to play AC Milan at the Arechi Stadium on Saturday for their next Serie A fixture.
Salernitana come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Alexander Blessin's Genoa in the league. A goal from striker Mattia Destro for Genoa was cancelled out by a goal from striker Federico Bonazzoli for Salernitana.
AC Milan, on the other hand, beat Marco Giampaolo's Sampdoria 1-0 in the league. An early first-half goal from Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao ensured victory for Stefano Pioli's AC Milan.
Salernitana vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- AC Milan have faced Salernitana once before. They beat them last year in Serie A.
- For AC Milan, two veteran strikers have led the line well. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud have scored a combined 15 goals in the league.
- Young attacker Rafael Leao has thrived this season. The 22-year old has registered seven goals and three assists in the league.
- French left-back Theo Hernandez is regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world, and rightly so. He has scored four goals and provided five assists this season in Serie A.
- For Salernitana, Sampdoria loanee Federico Bonazzoli is the top goalscorer, with five league goals.
Salernitana vs AC Milan Prediction
Salernitana are 20th in the league table, eight points behind 17th-placed Cagliari. They have won only one of their last five league games, and their current form does not inspire confidence. They boast former Bayern Munich star and France international Franck Ribery in the squad, but the 38-year old has only made limited appearances for the side.
They added Italy international Simone Verdi to the squad on loan from Torino in January, and the 29-year old scored a brace on his debut. However, a miraculous uptick in form will be required if Salernitana are to stay in the Serie A next season.
AC Milan, on the other hand, are top of the league table, one point ahead of Inter Milan, who have a game in hand. Credit must be given to manager Stefano Pioli for the work he has done since taking over the club. A mixture of veteran stars and young talent has propelled the club to great heights.
AC Milan's recruitment in recent seasons has been praised, and rightly so. Theo Hernandez, Brahim Diaz, Mike Maignan and Fikayo Tomori have all impressed this season.
Prediction: Salernitana 0-3 AC Milan
Salernitana vs AC Milan Betting Tips
Tip 1- Result- AC Milan
Tip 2- Goals over / under 2 goals- over 2 goals
Tip 3- AC Milan to keep a clean sheet- YES