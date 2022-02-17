Salernitana vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips- 19th February 2022

Salernitana are set to play AC Milan at the Arechi Stadium on Saturday for their next Serie A fixture.

Salernitana come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Alexander Blessin's Genoa in the league. A goal from striker Mattia Destro for Genoa was cancelled out by a goal from striker Federico Bonazzoli for Salernitana.

AC Milan, on the other hand, beat Marco Giampaolo's Sampdoria 1-0 in the league. An early first-half goal from Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao ensured victory for Stefano Pioli's AC Milan.

Salernitana vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have faced Salernitana once before. They beat them last year in Serie A.

For AC Milan, two veteran strikers have led the line well. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud have scored a combined 15 goals in the league.

Young attacker Rafael Leao has thrived this season. The 22-year old has registered seven goals and three assists in the league.

French left-back Theo Hernandez is regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world, and rightly so. He has scored four goals and provided five assists this season in Serie A.

For Salernitana, Sampdoria loanee Federico Bonazzoli is the top goalscorer, with five league goals.

Salernitana vs AC Milan Prediction

Salernitana are 20th in the league table, eight points behind 17th-placed Cagliari. They have won only one of their last five league games, and their current form does not inspire confidence. They boast former Bayern Munich star and France international Franck Ribery in the squad, but the 38-year old has only made limited appearances for the side.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #SerieA



Pirlo will be available waiting for other clubs - while Davide Nicola will be announced as new Salernitana manager. Andrea Pirlo has definitely decided to turn down Serie A side Salernitana proposal - he’s not gonna be the new head coach.Pirlo will be available waiting for other clubs - while Davide Nicola will be announced as new Salernitana manager. Andrea Pirlo has definitely decided to turn down Serie A side Salernitana proposal - he’s not gonna be the new head coach. 🚫🇮🇹 #SerieAPirlo will be available waiting for other clubs - while Davide Nicola will be announced as new Salernitana manager.

They added Italy international Simone Verdi to the squad on loan from Torino in January, and the 29-year old scored a brace on his debut. However, a miraculous uptick in form will be required if Salernitana are to stay in the Serie A next season.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are top of the league table, one point ahead of Inter Milan, who have a game in hand. Credit must be given to manager Stefano Pioli for the work he has done since taking over the club. A mixture of veteran stars and young talent has propelled the club to great heights.

Squawka Football @Squawka



Olivier Giroud

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Rafael Leao



Top of the tree. Olivier Giroud is Milan's top scorer so far this season.Olivier GiroudZlatan IbrahimovicRafael LeaoTop of the tree. Olivier Giroud is Milan's top scorer so far this season.⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Olivier Giroud⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Zlatan Ibrahimovic⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Rafael LeaoTop of the tree. 🔥 https://t.co/LJNEOEnYuL

AC Milan's recruitment in recent seasons has been praised, and rightly so. Theo Hernandez, Brahim Diaz, Mike Maignan and Fikayo Tomori have all impressed this season.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-3 AC Milan

Salernitana vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1- Result- AC Milan

Tip 2- Goals over / under 2 goals- over 2 goals

Tip 3- AC Milan to keep a clean sheet- YES

Edited by Abhinav Anand