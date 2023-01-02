Salernitana vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 4, 2023

Salernitana will entertain reigning champions AC Milan at the Stadio Arechi on Wednesday (January 4), resuming their Serie A following a seven-week hiatus.

The hosts are winless in three games, losing the last two. Salernita suffered a 3-0 defeat at Monza in their previous outing, with substitute Antonio Candreva getting sent off after drawing two yellows in 14 minutes.

Milan, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three games. Rafael Leao scored an early goal in their home game against Fiorentina last time around. That was cancelled out by Antonin Barak in the 28th minute before Nikola Milenkovic's late own goal helped the Rossoneri secure all three points.

Salernitana vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns six times across competitions, with all meetings taking place in the Serie A. Their first meeting was in 1948.

As expected, Milan have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals, leading 4-1, while another game ended in a draw.

Their last league meeting in Salernitana in February produced a 2-2 draw.

Milan have lost just two of their last 31 Serie A games.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in nine of Salernitana's last 11 Serie A games, while the visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six.

The Rossoneri have the third-best attacking record in the Italian top flight, scoring 29 goals in 15 games, while Salernitana have scored 19 goals in 15 games.

Salernitana vs AC Milan Prediction

I Granata have picked up three of their four Serie A wins at home this season and are unbeaten in their last three home games. They have scored at least once in their last six home games and are expected to produce a strong outing.

Stefano Pioli's men, meanwhile, are winless in their last two away games and might struggle here. Four of their six meetings with Salernitana have produced over 2.5 goals, so the trend could continue.

As the two teams will play competitively for the first time in nearly two months, they might be a bit rusty, so a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Salernitana 2-2 AC Milan

Salernitana vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Olivier Giroud to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes