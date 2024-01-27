Salernitana vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2024

AS Roma are back in action in the Italian Serie A when they journey to the Stadio Arechi to take on Salernitana on Monday.

Daniele De Rossi will be looking to maintain his 100% record as head coach, having won his two games since taking over the Giallorossi hot seat from Jose Mourinho.

Salernitana failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Genoa when the sides squared off last Sunday.

Filippo Inzaghi’s men have now lost all four matches since the turn of the year, a run which has seen them crash out of the Coppa Italia courtesy of a 6-1 humbling against Juventus on January 4.

With 12 points from 21 matches, Salernitana are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table, six points away from safety.

Elsewhere, AS Roma picked up successive wins for the first time since October as they edged out Al-Shabab 2-1 in a midweek friendly at the Al-Awwal Stadium.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Hellas Verona at the Stadio Olimpico on January 20 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 32 points from 21 matches, Roma are currently seventh in the league table, level on points with eighth-placed Bologna and one point behind Lazio in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Salernitana vs AS Roma Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Roma hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Salernitana have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

The Giallorossi are currently on a run of three back-to-back away defeats in Serie A, stretching back to a 2-1 loss at Sassuolo on December 3.

Salernitana currently hold the division’s poorest home record, having picked up just one win and seven points in their 11 games at the Stadio Arechi.

Salernitana vs AS Roma Prediction

Roma have started things off well since the appointment of De Rossi and will be looking to put together a fine run of form.

Salernitana have struggled to get going this year and we see them struggling in front of their home supporters once again.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-3 AS Roma

Salernitana vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last seven clashes)