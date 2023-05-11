Salernitana vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13, 2023

Salernitana and Atalanta square off at the Stadio Arechi in round 35 of Serie A on Saturday. The hosts will look o get one over Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, following an 8-2 thrashing in January’s reverse.

Salernitana suffered their first defeat since mid-February, as they were beaten 2-1 by Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani. Paulo Sousa’s side were previously on a run of ten games without defeat, claiming two wins and eight draws since a 2-0 loss against Lazio on February 19.

With 35 points from 34 games, Salernitana are 15th in Serie A, seven points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Atalanta’s three-game unbeaten run against Juventus came to an end last Sunday, as they were beaten 2-0 by Massimiliano Allegri’s men. Before that, La Dea were on a three-game winning streak, seeing off AS Roma, Torino and Spezia respectively.

With 58 points from 34 games, Atalanta are sixth in the standings, level on points with seventh-placed Roma as both sides push for a spot in Europe.

Salernitana vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Atalanta have been imperious in the fixture, claiming four wins from the last six meetings, including an 8-2 victory in January’s reverse.

Salernitana are yet to taste victory against Gasperini’s men, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last three away games, winning twice since a 2-0 loss against Napoli on March 11.

Salernitana are unbeaten in their last five home games, winning twice since a 2-0 loss to Lazio in February.

Sousa’s men hold the division's joint third-worst defensive record, conceding 56 goals in 34 games.

Salernitana vs Atalanta Prediction

Salernitana and Atalanta saw their respective unbeaten runs come to an end last time out and will look to quickly find their feet. Gasperini’s side boast a more experienced and superior squad and should edge out the hosts as they push for UEFA Europa League football.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-2 Atalanta

Salernitana vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Atalanta’s last five games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of Atalanta’s last seven games.)

