Salernitana vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

Salernitana are set to play Atalanta at The Arechi Stadium on Saturday in their latest Serie A fixture.

Salernitana come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Ivan Juric's Torino in the league. Goals from Paraguayan striker Antonio Sanabria, Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer, midfielder Tommaso Pobega and Serbia international Sasa Lukic sealed the deal for Torino.

Atalanta, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Unai Emery's Villarreal in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League yesterday. Goals from Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler and German left-back Robin Gosens for Atalanta was cancelled out by goals from midfielder Manu Trigueros and Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma for Villarreal.

The Spanish side had French midfielder Francis Coquelin sent off late in the second-half.

Salernitana vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

This is the first time Salernitana and Atalanta are facing each other in Serie A.

Salernitana form guide in Serie A: L-L-L

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: L-D-W

Salernitana vs Atalanta Team News

Salernitana

Salernitana will be without midfielder Leonardo Capezzi and centre-back Ramzi Aya. There are doubts over the availability of Albania international Frederic Veseli and Polish left-back Pawel Jaroszynski. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Fabrizio Castori is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ramzi Aya, Leonardo Capezzi

Doubtful: Pawel Jaroszynski, Frederic Veseli

Suspended: None

Atalanta

Meanwhile, Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini will be unable to call upon the services of Dutch right-back Hans Hateboer and Colombian striker Luis Muriel. Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon is suspended.

Injured: Hans Hateboer, Luis Muriel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marten de Roon

Salernitana vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Vid Belec, Norbert Gyomber, Stefan Strandberg, Luca Ranieri, Wajdi Kechrida, Lassana Coulibaly, Francesco Di Tacchio, Andrea Schiavone, Riccardo Gagliolo, Franck Ribery, Simeon Nwankwo

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso, Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Merih Demiral, Joakim Maehle, Remo Freuler, Teun Koopmeiners, Robin Gosens, Aleksei Miranchuk, Matteo Pessina, Duvan Zapata

Salernitana vs Atalanta Prediction

Salernitana made headlines this summer after their acquisition of legendary French winger Franck Ribery. They have also signed Nigerian striker Simeon Nwankwo, who joins the club on loan from Crotone. For Crotone, Nwankwo registered an impressive 20 league goals last season. The two attacking players will be important for Salernitana's survival hopes this season.

Atalanta, on the other hand, continue to play attack-minded, entertaining football under the management of Gasperini. They have endured a slow start to their league season, and expectations are once again high for La Dea.

Atalanta should be able to win here.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-3 Atalanta

