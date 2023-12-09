Salernitana vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023

Salernitana entertain Bologna at the Stadio Arechi in Serie A action on Sunday (December 10).

The hosts remain at the bottom of the table after a 3-0 loss to Fiorentina last week. With one win in 14 games, Salernitana have eight points and trail 19th-placed Cagliari by two points.

Bologna, meanwhile, are unbeaten in two league outings and drew 1-1 with Lecce last week. Charalampos Lykogiannis broke the deadlock in the 68th minute to give Bologna the lead, but Roberto Piccoli converted from the spot in the 10th minute of added time for Lecce.

Bologna are seventh in the table and trail fourth-placed Roma by two points. A win could see them climb up to fourth.

Salernitana vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 10 times across competitions, with each team winning twice.

Their last three meetings have ended in draws.

Salernitana have the worst defensive record in Serie A, conceding 28 goals, with half of them coming at home.

Bologna have the third-best defensive record, conceding 11 times in 14 games.

Salernitana have an unbeaten record at home against Bologna, winning twice in five games.Their only win in the league this season has come at home.

Bologn are winless on their travels in Serie A this season, drawing six of seven games.

Salernitana vs Bologna Prediction

Salernitana have one win in 15 league games. They have lost nine without scoring. They have the worst defensive record in the league and the second-worst attacking record, scoring 10 times in 14 games, with six of them at home.

Veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is the only absentee for head coach Filippo Inzaghi through injury, so Benoit Costil should start. They have not scored in three of their last five league outings.

Bologna, meanwhile, have lost just once in Serie A since August, with that defeat coming at Fiorentina. They are winless on the road this season, scoring six times and conceding seven times.

Manager Thiago Motta remains without the services of Tommaso Corazza, Kevin Bonifazi, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Jesper Karlsson, Oussama El Azzouzi and Riccardo Orsolini, so he could field an unchanged XI from their last game.

The last three meetings between the two teams have ended in draws. Considering Bologna's winless run on the road this season, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-1 Bologna

Salernitana vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Joshua Zirkzee to score or assist any time - Yes