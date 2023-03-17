Salernitana vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19th 2023

Salernitana and Bologna square off at the Stadio Arechi in round 27 of the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

Paulo Sousa’s men will head into the game looking to get one over the Rossoblu, having failed to win any of their previous three meetings between the teams.

Salernitana turned in a resilient team performance as they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with AC Milan at San Siro.

Following their impressive draw away to the league champions, Sousa’s side are now winless in five of their last six matches, with February’s 3-0 win over Monza being the exception.

With 26 points from 26 matches, Salernitana are currently 16th in the Serie A table, seven points above the danger zone.

Bologna, on the other hand, failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Lazio at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Torino on March 6, which saw her two-game winning streak come to an end.

With 36 points from 26 games, Bologna are currently ninth in the league table, six points below the Conference League qualification spot.

Salernitana vs Bologna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming one win in their five matches.

The spoils have been shared on three occasions, including their last two meetings, which both ended in 1-1 stalemates.

Salernitana have picked up one win in their last six matches, while losing three and claiming two draws since the start of February.

Bologna are in a run of three wins in their last four away matches in Serie A, with a 1-0 loss at Torino on March 6 being the exception.

Salernitana vs Bologna Prediction

Looking at past meetings between the sides, another cagey contest could be on the cards as both teams look to return to winning ways. Salernitana and Bologna head into the game in similar form and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-1 Bologna

Salernitana vs Bologna Betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five games no intersections)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Bologna’s last 10 matches)

