Salernitana vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Salernitana are set to play Bologna at Stadio Arechi on Saturday for their next Serie A fixture.

Salernitana come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in the league. Goals from Brazilian forward Junior Messias and Croatian attacker Ante Rebic for AC Milan were cancelled out by goals from striker Federico Bonazzoli and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Milan Duric for Salernitana.

Bologna, on the other hand, beat Thiago Motta's Spezia 2-1 in Serie A. A brace from Austria international and former Stoke City and West Ham United attacker Marko Arnautovic ensured victory for Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna. Albanian striker Rey Manaj scored the consolation goal for Spezia.

Salernitana vs Bologna Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other once before. It was last year in Serie A, with Bologna beating Salernitana 3-2.

A second-half brace from experienced right-back Lorenzo De Silvestri and a goal from Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic sealed the deal for Bologna, who had Italy international Roberto Soriano and Dutch midfielder Jerdy Schouten sent off in the second-half.

Goals from striker Federico Bonazzoli and Senegalese midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly proved to be a mere consolation for Salernitana, who had Norwegian centre-back Stefan Strandberg sent off in the first-half.

Salernitana form guide in Serie A: D-D-D-L-L

Bologna form guide in Serie A: W-L-D-L-L

Salernitana vs Bologna Team News

Salernitana

Salernitana manager Davide Nicola will be unable to call upon the services of Slovak centre-back Norbert Gyomber, Senegalese midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly, young left-back Matteo Ruggeri, Norwegian centre-back Stefan Strandberg and midfielder Andrea Schiavone.

There are doubts over the availability of veteran French winger Franck Ribery, Argentina international Diego Perotti, winger Simone Verdi and Serbian midfielder Ivan Radovanovic and experienced midfielder Francesco Di Tacchio.

Injured: Stefan Strandberg, Matteo Ruggeri, Andrea Schiavone, Mamadou Coulibaly, Norbert Gyomber

Doubtful: Diego Perotti, Simone Verdi, Francesco Di Tacchio, Ivan Radovanovic, Franck Ribery

Suspended: None

Bologna

Meanwhile, Bologna will be without Paraguayan striker Federico Santander, Argentine midfielder Nicolas Dominguez and Nigeria international Kingsley Michael. There are doubts over the availability of veteran midfielder Nicolas Viola. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Sinisa Mihajlovic is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Kingsley Michael, Nicolas Dominguez, Federico Santander

Doubtful: Nicolas Viola

Suspended: None

Salernitana vs Bologna Predicted XI

Salernitana Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luigi Sepe, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Radu Dragusin, Federico Fazio, Pawel Jaroszynski, Lassana Coulibaly, Emil Bohinen, Grigoris Kastanos, Federico Bonazzoli, Lys Mousset, Milan Duric

Bologna Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lukasz Skorupski, Kevin Bonifazi, Adama Soumaoro, Arthur Theate, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Roberto Soriano, Michael Aebischer, Aaron Hickey, Riccardo Orsolini, Marko Arnautovic, Nicola Sansone

Salernitana vs Bologna Prediction

Salernitana are currently bottom of the league table, eight points behind 17th-placed Venezia. Their current form does not inspire confidence, and unless they start improving immediately, a return to Serie B awaits.

Bologna, on the other hand, are 12th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. They boast some talented young players as well as experienced internationals, but their current form will not be received well by manager Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Bologna should win.

Prediction: Salernitana 0-1 Bologna

Edited by Abhinav Anand