Salernitana vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2023

Salernitana will invite Cagliari to the Stadio Arechi in a bottom-of-the-table Serie A clash on Sunday.

The hosts are second from the bottom in the league table, with just three points to their name in eight games. The visitors are at the bottom of the table with just two points to their name. The hosts have suffered three defeats in a row while the visitors have lost four games on the trot.

The hosts fell to a 3-0 away loss to Monza in their previous outing, failing to score for the fifth time this season. The visitors, meanwhile, fell to a 4-1 home defeat against Roma last time around.

The hosts appointed Filippo Inzaghi as their head coach last week as they look to record their first win of the season. Both teams will hope that the international break might bring around a change in fortune.

Salernitana vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 30th time across all competitions, with just four meetings taking place in Serie A. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 13 wins, the hosts are not far behind with nine wins to their name and seven games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2021-22 Serie A campaign, with the two meetings ending in 1-1 draws.

Interestingly, the hosts are winless in their four Serie A meetings against the visitors, suffering two defeats and drawing two games.

Salernitana have earned two of their three points in the league this season at home.

Cagliari have lost three of their four away games in Serie A this season, failing to score in three games in that period.

The hosts have won just one of their last nine meetings against the visitors.

Salernitana vs Cagliari Prediction

The Granata have suffered five defeats in their last six league outings, scoring just one while conceding 14 times in that period. They are winless in their last five meetings against the visitors, scoring just three times while conceding 10 times in that period.

Inzaghi does not have any major absentees for his first game in charge, with Vincenzo Fiorillo sidelined through an arm injury and Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi facing a late fitness test.

The Isolani have scored one goal fewer than the hosts (3) but have conceded one goal fewer as well (16) in eight games thus far. They are winless in their last nine away games in Serie A and might struggle here.

Claudio Ranieri has a few injury concerns for the match as Simone Aresti, Marko Rog, and Pantelis Chatzidiakos are confirmed absentees while Gianluca Lapadula faces a late fitness test.

Both teams have struggled to get going this season and, considering their goalscoring form and winless run, we expect the match to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-1 Cagliari

Salernitana vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Zito Luvumbo to score or assist any time - Yes